LG LED Bloc

Front view with infill image

54” LED Video Wall Display

The CCTV security operation room is monitoring the on-site situation with a large LED video wall.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Cable-less Signal Transmission & Power Docking

The LSAC series is the innovative LED signage applying the cableless transmission technology with non connectors*. For up to UHD resolution with the 16:9 ratio, it does not require a cable connection between the cabinets to supply signal & power. Its block assembly design makes the LSAC series easier to be installed than before.

Unlike an LCD video wall, the LSAC series can perform signal transmission

* Non Connectors: Connectors that use RF (Radio Frequency) to transmit and receive data between two devices.

Easy Replacement and Undemanding Maintenance

Upgrade your existing 55-inch LCD video wall to the latest technology and LED display without having to secure additional space.

Without the need for a separate installation space, the LSAC series can replace an existing LCD video wall.

* The product can be installed using VESA wall-mount (600×400) and screws.
* The VESA wall-mount or any other wall-mounts are sold separately.

The LCD video wall has borders on the image due to bezels, but the LSAC series without bezels does not hide images.

Bezel-less LED Display

Unlike the LCD video walls, LSAC series is truly bezel-free, so audiences can focus on visual content in its entirety without any bezel interference between displays.
Compared to SDR, HDR shows more vivid colors and has an excellent contrast ratio.

Color Expression Powered by HDR

With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support, content becomes vivid with great visual impact. The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.

* HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution for processing HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

EMC Class B Certified

The LSAC series is certified as EMC Class B, which requires electronic equipment made for use in residential environments as well as commercial, industrial, or business environments. Therefore, it is suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms, board rooms, etc.

The LSAC series, certified with EMC class B, is installed on the control room wall.

Standby Mode

When there is no input signal for a period of time, the screen turns off and the main circuit parts inside the LED cabinet go to a standby mode. This saves additional power consumption and enables the product to be reactivated simply by using a remote control.

In standby mode, the LSAC series consumes less power than LG’s conventional LED signage.

Optimized Image Quality with
α 7 Intelligent Processor

The "Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor" applied to the LSAC series recognizes and analyzes the original content, optimizing the clarity and sharpness of the content for itself.

The LSAC series is equipped with the Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor.

Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions

owered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LSAC series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSAC series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LSAC series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* 'LG ConnectedCare' and 'SuperSign CMS' need to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power).
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.

Print

All specs

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

2.5

Module Resolution (W × H)

120 × 90

Module Dimensions (W × H, mm)

300 × 225

Weight per Module (g)

430

No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

4 × 3

Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

480 × 270

Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

1,200 × 675 × 51

Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

0.81

Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)

22.5

Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

27.8

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

160,000

Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

±0.5

Cabinet Material

Die-cast Aluminum

Service Access

Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Max Brightness (nit)

600

Color Temperature (K)

3,200-9,300

Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)

160 × 160

Brightness Uniformity

95%

Color Uniformity

±0.015 Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

Typ. 5,000 : 1 / Peak. 9,000 : 1

Processing Depth (bit)

20
(HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

290

Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

190

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

358

Heat dissipation (BTU/Cabinet, Max.)

990

Heat dissipation (BTU/Cabinet, Avg.)

648

Heat dissipation (BTU/m², Max.)

1,222

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

Lifetime (Half brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature (°C)

0 to +40

Operating Humidity

10-80% RH

IP Rating Front / Rear

IP20 / IP20

CERTIFICATION

Certification

Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS

SYSTEM CONTROLLER

System Controller

CSAC-025K

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

90 Degree Corner Cut

No

SERVICE ACCESS

Service Access

Front