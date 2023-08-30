About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ultra Slim Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Ultra Slim Series

LSCB025-GK

Ultra Slim Series

Ultra Slim Depth

Its ultra-slim design with 37.5 mm edge thickness is the biggest advantage of the product. This feature enables the LSCB series to be installed and utilized in any type of venues without restriction.

Ultra Slim Depth

Easy & Seamless Installation

Easy & Seamless Installation

The LSCB series can be easily installed and managed from the front side for easy operation. Thanks to this feature, no additional space for maintenance behind the product is required. Its LED modules can also be simply attached or detached with a magnetic tool.

 

16_9_fhd/UHD Configuration

16:9 FHD/UHD Configuration

Each cabinet uses a 16:9 aspect ratio, the same most commonly used in displays for FHD and UHD content. This allows you to keep using existing content without additional cost and time for editing.

90° Corner Design Available

If you add 90°corner option, the LSCB series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth & flawless content to customers.

90° Corner Design Available

EMC Class B Certified

EMC Class B Certified & Fire Resistant Design

The LSCB series is safe from electromagnetic waves, which are harmful to the environment and human body, with EMC Class B certification and is designed with fire protection certification to prevent the fast spread of flames even if it catches on fire.
User-specific Customization

User-specific Customization

LSCB series provides a mini and curved cabinet to implement various types of screens required by users such as customized curvature, concave, and convex.

* Left & right side cutting
* Depending on the radius, the unit case dimension size changes.

Compatibility with
LG Software Solution

Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LSCB series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSignCMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

Compatibility with LG Software Solution

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare: Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)

Print

All specs

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

Pitch Name

3 in 1 SMD

Pixel Pitch (mm)

2.50

Module Resolution (W x H)

120 × 135

Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

300 × 337.5

Weight per Module (kg)

0.90

No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

2 × 1

Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

240 × 135

Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)

600 × 337.5 × 35 mm

Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

0.203

Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)

5.2

Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

25.7

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

160,000

Flatness of Cabinet

± 0.1 mm

Cabinet Material

Die-casting Aluminum

Service Access

Front

OPTICAL PARAMETER

Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

800 nit

Color Temperature

3,500 ~ 9,000

Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

160

Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

160

Brightness Uniformity

97%

Color Uniformity

± 0.003 Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

5,000

Processing Depth (bit)

14

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

150

Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

50

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

740

Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Max.)

512

Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Avg.)

171

Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)

2,525

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature (°C)

-10 °C to +45 °C

Operating Humidity

0 - 80 % RH

IP rating Front / Rear

IP30 / IP30

CERTIFICATION

Certification

CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-B Fire Protection

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS, REACH in progress

CONTROLLER

Controller

CVCA, LCIN006