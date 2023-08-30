We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Light Series
* Require purchase of 90° corner installable model.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSCD series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with web OS enables GSCD series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
Alt text
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
All specs
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
10.41
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
-
48 × 24
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
-
500 × 250
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
1.30
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
-
2 × 4 / 2 × 2 (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
-
96 × 96 / 96 × 48 (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,000 × 1,000 × 85.1 mm / 1,000 × 500 × 85.1 mm (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
-
1.000 / 0.500 (Half-sized)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)
-
19.0 / 10.6 (Half-sized)
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
-
19.0 / 21.2 (Half-sized)
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
9,216
-
Flatness of Cabinet
-
±0.5 mm
-
Cabinet Material
-
Aluminum Profile
-
Service Access
-
Front or Rear (One Option Only)
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration)
-
5,000/7,000 cd/m² (GN/GR Series)
-
Color Temperature
-
3,200-9,300 (K)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
136
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
97%
-
Color Uniformity
-
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
10,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
-
650 / 330 (Half-sized)
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
-
216 / 110 (Half-sized)
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
650 / 660 (Half-sized)
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-
-30°C to +50°C
-
Operating Humidity
-
10-99%RH
-
IP rating Front / Rear
-
IP65 / IP65
-
Connectivity - Input
-
HDMI (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 2.2, HDCP 1.4), OPS, USB 2.0
-
Connectivity - Output
-
Gigabit Ethernet × 16, RS-232C In/Out (4 Pin Phone-jack)
-
Connectivity - Control
-
RJ45 In (LAN)
-
Video - Resolution
-
3,840 × 2,160 @ 60Hz
-
Video - Format
-
RGB / YCbCr4:4:4 / YCbCr4:2:2
-
Feature
-
8 GB (System 4 GB + Available 3.6 GB), Temperature Sensor, Local Key Operation, Signal Redundancy, HDR10
-
Software - Platform
-
webOS 4.0 w / Open API Support
-
Software - Setup and Maintenance
-
LG LED Assistant
-
Software - Content Management
-
LG SuperSign CMS
-
Software - Cloud Monitoring
-
LG ConnectedCare
-
Physical Specs - Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
-
443 × 63 × 307.5 → EIA Standard Rack (2U)
-
Physical Specs - Weight (kg)
-
4.9
-
Power Specs - Power Supply (V)
-
AC 100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Specs - Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Specs - Power Consumption (W)
-
50 (Max.)
-
Environmental Conditions - Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Environmental Conditions - Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Certifications - Safety
-
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
Certifications - EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
