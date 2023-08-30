About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Fine-pitch Essential Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Fine-pitch Essential Series

LAS018DB7-F

Fine-pitch Essential Series

Cableless Installation and Clean Design

Cabinets are stackable, with sockets on the top and bottom that align. Thanks to the built-in power and signal connector protruding from the top, there is no need for wiring between cabinets. With easy installation and seamless appearance, this design eliminates the need for cables or additional space.

Cableless Installation and Clean Design

16:9 Aspect Ratio Optimized for FHD/UHD Content

Each cabinet uses a 16:9 aspect ratio, the same most commonly used in displays for FHD and UHD content. This allows you to enjoy existing content without additional editing.

16_9_aspect_ratio_optimized_for_fhd/UHD Content

Easy-handling Lightweight Cabinet

It’s lightweight and easy to install, preventing damage during installation. A full set of LED screens is still lightweight, reducing strain on the structure holding the screens.

Easy-handling Lightweight Cabinet

Signal / Power Redundancy

With an additional controller and power unit, a back-up controller activates if a signal transmission error occurs, preventing a screen blackout error (Signal Redundancy). The product also offers Power Redundancy as an option. Two power units are provided in single LED cabinet one activates to provide power when the other fails.

signal_/ Power Redundancy

Front Serviceability

The product offers front access, freeing customers from needing rear access space.

Front Serviceability

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LAS-F series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and Signage365Care, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

Uniform Picture Quality

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

Vividness with Color Accuracy

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Print

All specs

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

Pixel Configuration

3 in 1

Pixel Pitch (mm)

1.89

Module Resolution (W x H)

160 × 90

Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

302.4 × 170.1

Weight per Module (kg)

0.65

No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

2 × 2

Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

320 × 180

Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)

604.8x340.2x72.5

Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

0.206

Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)

7.4

Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

36.0

Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

279,947

Flatness of Cabinet

±0.5

Cabinet Material

Die Casting Aluminum

Service Access

Front
* Min. 50mm needed between cabinet rear surface and back wall.

OPTICAL PARAMETER

Min. Brightness (After Calibration, cd/m²)

600

Color Temperature

3,000 - 10,000

Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)

160 × 140

Brightness Uniformity

97%

Color Uniformity

± 0.003 Cx,Cy

Contrast Ratio

7,000

Processing Depth (bit)

16

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

120

Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

50

Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

620

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

409

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

171

Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

2,115

Power Supply (V)

100 to 240

Frame Rate (Hz)

50 / 60

Refresh Rate (Hz)

3,000

OPERATION CONDITIONS

Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

100,000

Operating Temperature (°C)

-10° to +40°

Operating Humidity

10-80%RH

IP rating Front / Rear

IP5X

CERTIFICATION

Certification

CE/FCC/cTUVus/CB

ENVIRONMENT

Environment

RoHS/REACH

CONTROLLER

Controller

LCLG006