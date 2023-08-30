We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Slim Series
90° Corner Design Available
The content with the 90° Corner Option is shown without any interruptions even when installed on a corner.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions
An LG service man is monitoring the status of the LED screen through the LG webOS controller and software solutions.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare: Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
Flexible Curve LED Display
Both walls of the indoor hallway are curved, and LEDs are installed along the entire wall.
* Applied to the LSCB15-CKF, LSCB18-CKF, and LSCB25-CKF models only. The LSCB12-CKF supports curvatures of up to 1,720 mm.
All specs
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
1.563
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
-
192 × 108
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
-
300 × 168.75
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.34 (-RK,-CK)/ 0.67 (-CKF)
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
-
2x2 (-RK)/ 1x2 (-CK,-CKF)
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
-
384x216 (-RK)/ 192x216 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
600x337.5x34 (-RK)/
300x337.5x29.7 (-CK)/
300x337.5x35.6 (-CKF, Cabinet Mounting Depth)
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
-
0.203 (-RK)/ 0.101 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
-
5.3 (-RK)/ 4.0 (-CK)/
3.1 (-CKF, Weight Changes for Different Curves)
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
-
26.2 (-RK)/ 39.0 (-CK)/ 30.6 (-CKF)
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
409,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet
-
± 0.1 mm
-
Cabinet Material
-
Die-casting Aluminum (-RK)/
Aluminum Machine (-CK, CKF)
-
Service Access
-
Front
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration)
-
800
-
Color Temperature
-
3,200-9,300 (K)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H×V)
-
160 × 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
97%
-
Color Uniformity
-
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5,000 : 1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16(HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
-
150 (-RK)/ 75 (-CK, -CKF)
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
-
50 (-RK)/ 25 (-CK, CKF)
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
740
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-
-10° to +45°
-
Operating Humidity
-
0 - 80 % RH
-
IP rating Front / Rear
-
IP30 / IP30
-
Controller
-
CVCA, LCIN006, LCIN008 (4K)
-
90 Degree Corner Cut
-
Yes
-
