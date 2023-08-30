We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
P2.0 1,000 nits LG LED Curve Series for Indoor
*The "Conventional" shown above refers to an LED screen composed of flat LED unit cases.
*The number of power units required may vary depending on the installation environment.
*The above description is an example of a UHD screen configuration with a 2.0 mm pitch in 'redundancy off' mode.
*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays that don't have an all-in-one system controller
*The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.
All specs
-
Pixel Configuration
-
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
2.00
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
-
120x90
-
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
-
240x180
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.36
-
No. of Modules per Unit Case (WxH)
-
2x3
-
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)
-
240x270
-
Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
-
480x540x40
-
Unit Case Surface Area (㎡)
-
0.260
-
Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)
-
5.0
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
-
19.8
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
250,000
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
-
±0.2
-
Unit Case material
-
Die casting alluminum
-
Service Access
-
Front or Rear
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
-
300 ~ 1,000
-
Color Temperature
-
3,200 - 9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
140
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
≥97%
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
6,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16
-
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)
-
170
-
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)
-
330
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
-
1270(@1,000nit)
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
3,840
-
Lifetime (Half brightness)* * The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-
0∘to +40∘
-
Operating Humidity
-
10-80%RH(TBD)
-
Controller
-
LCLG003
-
