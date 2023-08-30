We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16.0" Laptop with 16:10 WQXGA IPS Display, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Certified Evo™ Platform) i7 Processor and Thunderbolt™ 4
Free Upgrade to Windows 111 when available (see below).
1Device comes with Windows 10 and a free Windows 11 upgrade or may be preloaded with Windows 11. The Windows 11 upgrade will be delivered to qualifying devices late 2021 into 2022. Timing varies by device. Certain features require specific hardware (see aka.ms/windows11-spec).
Lightweight recognized by Guinness World Records
gram offering 14 inch Screen and 999g
16:10 IPS Display with DCI-P3 99%
Professional Display
WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Color Gamut*
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
Slim Design for Your Productivity
Compact Sized gram in the Slim Design increasing Your Productivity
Enhanced Key Stroke
Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory
*The IA performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by WebXPRTv.3 on September 2020.
*The Graphics performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by 3DMark-v2.7 Night Raid (Graphics Score) on September 2020.
*Memory Performance : Comparison with DDR4 3200Mhz.
80Wh Battery
Up to 22 hours All-day Battery Life
16-inch LG gram offers 80Wh battery with high capacity to last up to 22 hour battery life from a single charge. So it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.
*Above battery life describes the maximum capacity based on the MobileMark® 2014 results. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
Charge, Transfer and Display at Once
Thunderbolt™ 4 offering to Charge, Transfer and Display at Once
*The above features may not function properly causing the cable that the user is using to connect.
Easy and Smart Convenience
Power and Security at Your Fingertips
Universal Charging Standard
Immersive Sound Experience
DTS: X Ultra offering Immersive Sound Experience
Key Specs
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 Pro
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
1.19
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66"
All specs
-
Certified
-
N/A
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y21
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
-
LED
-
PWR, DC-In, Webcam
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
USB Type-C
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
-
Accessory
-
N/A
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
UFS/ Micro SD
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
Battery
-
80Wh
-
Button
-
Power button with Fingerprint
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling 4.0
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
-
Black
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66"
-
Dimension(mm)
-
355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8"
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
18.5 x 11.5 x 2.4"
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
469 x 291 x 60"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.15
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.7
-
weight(kg)
-
1.19
-
weight(lb)
-
2.62
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 Pro
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Dual Mic
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C (x2)
-
finger print
-
YES
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
HDD Security
-
YES
-
Secure mode
-
YES
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
YES
-
SSD Security
-
NO
-
Brightness
-
300nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1000:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
30ms(Typical)
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
YES
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
DTS Headphone-X
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
LG Control Center
-
YES
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG Power Manager
-
YES
-
LG Reader Mode
-
YES
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.