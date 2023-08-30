About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 16.0" Laptop with 16:10 WQXGA IPS Display, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Certified Evo™ Platform) i7 Processor and Thunderbolt™ 4

16Z90P-V.AP75A3

16Z90P-V.AP75A3

LG gram 16.0" Laptop with 16:10 WQXGA IPS Display, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Certified Evo™ Platform) i7 Processor and Thunderbolt™ 4

Front view
LG gram 16 offering all features including light-weight as ever


All This, Light as Ever

Free Upgrade to Windows 111 when available (see below).
1Device comes with Windows 10 and a free Windows 11 upgrade or may be preloaded with Windows 11. The Windows 11 upgrade will be delivered to qualifying devices late 2021 into 2022. Timing varies by device. Certain features require specific hardware (see aka.ms/windows11-spec).

16" Screen & 1,190g

Lightweight recognized by Guinness World Records

16-inch LG gram is newly engineered to increase your productivity with a 16:10 professional display, productivity-enhancing design and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. So you can get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.

gram offering 14 inch Screen and 999g

16:10 IPS Display with DCI-P3 99%

 

Professional Display

16:10 Large Screen allowing you to see more information without having to scroll down for your video editing work

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering a full grasp of more information on a page - 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio. And the 4-way slim bezel provides an immersive experience.

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) display provides clear and vivid color, featuring twice the resolution of Full HD. So it enables you to perform tasks efficiently – such as typing, retouching or even coding.
Comparison of Full HD 1920x1080 resolution, and WQXGA 2560x1600 resolution

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Color Gamut*

The new LG gram accurately represents your creative ideas and the colors you intended, thanks to the industry-standard DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) that delivers a wide range of color gamut.
DCI-P3 99% Typical delivering the Wide Color Gamut

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.

Compact Size

Slim Design for Your Productivity

Reduced bezel and body size makes 16Z90P more compact, compared to older models. And the minimalist straight-lined design in addition to hidden hinge reduces distraction so raise your focused immersion.

Compact Sized gram in the Slim Design increasing Your Productivity

Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard

Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard

Redesigned keyboard for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.

Expanded Keycaps

Extra big and flat keycaps enable seamless typing, reducing typos.

Enhanced Key Stroke

Elevated Key Stroke from 1.5mm to 1.65mm, compared to older models helps relive fatigue in your hands.

Widened Touch Pad

The widened touchpad matches the ratio of the display in the uniformity of a design, resulting in comfortable control even without using a mouse.
11th Gen Intel® CPU

Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory

Acquiring a certificate of the Intel® Evo™ platform that is the 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, LG gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.

*The IA performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by WebXPRTv.3 on September 2020.
*The Graphics performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by 3DMark-v2.7 Night Raid (Graphics Score) on September 2020.
*Memory Performance : Comparison with DDR4 3200Mhz.

80Wh Battery

 

Up to 22 hours All-day Battery Life

16-inch LG gram offers 80Wh battery with high capacity to last up to 22 hour battery life from a single charge. So it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.

  • 80Wh Battery
  • Up to 22 hours of Battery Life

*Above battery life describes the maximum capacity based on the MobileMark® 2014 results. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

Thunderbolt™ 4

Charge, Transfer and Display at Once

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy dual 4K and single 8K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability and security. Plus, 16Z90P boosts productivity, offering 100W PC charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.

Thunderbolt™ 4 offering to Charge, Transfer and Display at Once

*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package
*The above features may not function properly causing the cable that the user is using to connect.
Improved Usability

Easy and Smart Convenience

Power and Security at Your Fingertips

Simply touch the power button to power your gram and login at once.

Universal Charging Standard

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a gram, while charging connected device simultaneously.

Put Your Smartphone in gram

Enjoy a convenient experience in using various functions of your smartphone on the gram through easy installing of the App, and simple paring.
DTS: X Ultra

Immersive Sound Experience

DTS:X Ultra allows you to immerse yourself in 3D Audio Rendering even without wearing a headphone, and enjoy full and rich audio experience. Also, LG gram is upgraded in hardware with smart amp and stereo speakers, delivering realistic and powerful sound.

DTS: X Ultra offering Immersive Sound Experience

The full metal body of gram having passed the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability
MIL-STD-810G

Proven Durability

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from transport shock and dust to high and low temperatures.
Key Specs

Operating System

Windows 10 Pro

Memory

16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

Size (Inch)

16

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

weight(kg)

1.19

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Dimension(inch)

14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66"

All specs

CERTIFIED

Certified

N/A

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y21

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

LED

LED

PWR, DC-In, Webcam

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

AC Adapter type

USB Type-C

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

ACCESSORY

Accessory

N/A

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC Slot

UFS/ Micro SD

SSD

512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

BATTERY

Battery

80Wh

BUTTON

Button

Power button with Fingerprint

THERMAL

Thermal

Mega cooling 4.0

DESIGN

Chassis Materials

Magnesium, PC-ABS

Color

Black

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(inch)

14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66"

Dimension(mm)

355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8"

Shipping Dimension(inch)

18.5 x 11.5 x 2.4"

Shipping Dimension(mm)

469 x 291 x 60"

Shipping weight(kg)

2.15

Shipping weight(lb)

4.7

weight(kg)

1.19

weight(lb)

2.62

SYSTEM

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory

16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)

Operating System

Windows 10 Pro

CONNECTIVITY

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

BT

BT 5.1

Interface

N/A

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

DC-in

N/A

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

YES

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen 3x2 Type C (x2)

SECURITY

finger print

YES

fTPM/HW TPM

Option

HDD Security

YES

Secure mode

YES

Slim Kensington lock

YES

SSD Security

NO

DISPLAY

Brightness

300nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

Contrast

1000:1 (Typical)

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Pol

Anti-Glare

Ratio

16:10

Resolution

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Response Time

30ms(Typical)

Size (cm)

40.6

Size (Inch)

16

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

Bamboo Paper

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

YES

Dolby Atmos

NO

DTS Headphone-X

NO

DTS X:Ultra

YES

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

NO

Intel® Unision

NO

LG Control Center

YES

LG Display Extension

NO

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

YES

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

NO

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

NO

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG PC Manuals

NO

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG Power Manager

YES

LG Reader Mode

YES

LG Security Guard

NO

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

NO

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

LG Update Center

YES

LG Update & Recovery

NO

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)

NO

Nebo for LG

NO

New Wall paper

NO

OLED Care SW

NO

PCmover Professional

NO

Sync on Mobile

NO

Tips (TBD)

NO

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Wacom notes

NO