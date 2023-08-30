We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17.0" with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Processor and WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Anti-Glare IPS Display
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
Standard of Premium Display
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
The Latest Systems for Speed
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Latest Windows OS
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
Built-in Security Guard
It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The product image in the animation may differ from actual model.
Attention Sensing
LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.
Privacy Guard & Alert
Hands Free Smart Pointer
Digital Wellness
Privacy Guard & Alert
Protects your privacy by automatically locking your gram or blurring the screen when you leave your laptop or when someone else is looking at your screen.
Screen Control by Gaze Tracking
Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly or transfer active content to the screen you’re working on.
LG gram Cares
Alerts you when you have a bad posture and when you have worked continuously for too long.
*The product image in the video and feature cards might be different from the actual model.
Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices
It shows various ports of LG gram.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Pro
-
Processor
-
i5-1240P
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
Size (Inch)
-
17
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
1.35
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"
All specs
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
USB Type-C
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
-
Accessory
-
N/A
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
Battery
-
80Wh
-
Button
-
Power button without Fingerprint
-
Thermal
-
N/A
-
Certified
-
N/A
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y23
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100 Key, UK: 101 Key, JP: 104 Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
-
Obsidian Black
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"
-
Dimension(mm)
-
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8"
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4"
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
499 x 307 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.5
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
5.6
-
weight(kg)
-
1.35
-
weight(lb)
-
2.98
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Pro
-
Processor
-
i5-1240P
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
finger print
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
YES
-
SSD Security
-
YES
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Size (cm)
-
43.18
-
Size (Inch)
-
17
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
YES
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
YES
-
Intel® Unision
-
YES
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
YES
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
YES
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
YES
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
YES
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
YES
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
-
YES
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
