LG Pro:Centric Software

Professional solutions redefine the guest experience in the hospitality industry,
powered by LG's Pro:Centric technology.

LG Pro:Centric Direct

A hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions.

Learn More Inquiry to Buy

LG Pro:Centric V

A hotel content management system designed specifically for RF infrastructure, allowing the hotel to deliver information more effectively.

Learn More Inquiry to Buy

LG SuperSign Software

LG SuperSign is a comprehensive and indispensable software solution for integrated digital signage management. LG SuperSign simplifies content creation and distribution, and centralized monitoring and control, helping your business save time and operate more effectively across multiple locations.

LG SuperSign CMS

An industry definitive software solution that provides versatile content management capabilites and enhanced usability.

Learn More Inquiry to Buy

LG SuperSign QSR

An optimized content management solution especially for Quick Service Restaurants and Food & Beverage shops.

Inquiry to Buy

LG SuperSign Control+

Remote control and monitoring software solution.

Inquiry to Buy

LG SuperSign WB

White balance calibration software for video wall · Support for sensor calibration (basic) and DSLR calibration (optional).

Learn More Inquiry to Buy