PuriCare® Aero Furniture V Filter
Key Features
- LG Air Purifiers Genuine Filter
- Minimizes odors from bathrooms, cigarettes, food, and other common sources.
- Reduces PM1.0 particles and cigarette smoke in the air.
- Attached to the outer surface of the filter to capture large dust particles from the air.
- Designed for easy insertion and removal of the filter.
Mounting Location
* The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
* For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
'Based on the front of the product, hold and gently pull both sides of the air inlet (cover) to separate it.
- The side with the LG logo at the center of the product is the front of the product.
STEP 2
Install the filter into the product.
- Make sure that the side with the filter handle is facing upward.
STEP 3
Insert the fixing part on both sides at the bottom of the cover into the fixing groove in the bottom of the product, and then close the cover.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Remove dust surrounding the Aero Series V Filter from the ultra-fine filter with a vacuum cleaner or soft brush.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
GENERAL
Part Number
ADQ75801783
Category
filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
20
Length (cm)
14.5
Net Weight (g)
291
