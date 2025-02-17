PuriCare™ Wearable mask Air Purifier Total Care Filter (2pcs)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Separate the filter cases from the product.
• Pull the filter cases at the spots marked in Figure 1 above to separate the cases from the product.
STEP 2
Insert the PuriCare Filters into the filter cases with the arrow on the Puri-Care Filters facing up.
STEP 3
Align the filter cases with the grooves at the front of the product and press the cases in until they click into place.
Make sure to align the filter cases correctly before reassembling.
The LG PuriCare logo is on the right filter case.
STEP 4
Replacement period: 1 month (Based on 10 hours use per day) Replace the filters when they become dirty.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
GENERAL
-
Part Number
ADQ75797604
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.