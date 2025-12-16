We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare Ultra Filtration Filter
Key Features
- LG Water Purifiers Genuine Filter
- Estimated replacement cycle may vary depending on raw water quality, water usage and frequency of sterilization.
- The filter replacement cycle for the UF (virus removal) filter is 12 months.
- "The filter replacement cycle is based on the use of 10 L per day for a family of 4, and the capacity of the filter may vary depending on water quality, water pressure, season, region, the usage of sterilization funtion."
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
For WD516AN Model.
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Place the dispenser tray toward the front of the appliance.
Put your fingers into the middle of the groves on both ends of the dispenser tray, hold the dispenser tray with your thumbs and index fingers, and pull it forward.
STEP 2
Turn the water tap sideways and hold the lower part of the filter cover and pull it forward.
STEP 3
Lift up the tip of the filter and turn it counterclockwise to remove it.
- When removing the water filter, some water may drip out due to internal pressure. Place a dry towel underneath.
STEP 4
Clean the filter joint with a brush.
STEP 5
Assemble the new filter by turning it clockwise.
• ① : Pre Carbon Block+ (9 Heavy Metal Removal) filter (every 6 months)
• ② : UF (Virus Removal) filter (every 12 months)
STEP 6
Close the filter cover with both hands and check that its left and right sides are closed properly.
- When you close the filter cover, the filter cleaning will be carried out automatically for about 7 minutes.
- Do not cancel filter cleaning after replacing with a new filter.
STEP 7
Place the dispenser tray cover on the dispenser tray and attach it to the front of the appliance, and then gently push it in.
STEP 8
[Type A] Hot, Ambient and Cold Water Model
- When the filter cleaning is completed, press the Cold button for 3 seconds or longer to reset the filter usage.
[Type B] Hot and Ambient Water Model
- When the filter cleaning is completed, press the Cont. button for 3 seconds or longer to reset the filter usage.
How to Replace
For WD518AN Model.
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Hold the bottom part of the filter cover and pull it forward.
STEP 2
Lift up the tip of the filter and turn it counterclockwise to remove it.
- When removing the water filter, some water may drip out due to internal pressure. Place a dry towel underneath.
STEP 3
Clean the filter joint with a brush.
STEP 4
Assemble the new filter by turning it clockwise.
• ① : Pre Carbon Block+ (9 Heavy Metal Removal) filter (every 6 months)
• ② : UF (Virus Removal) filter (every 12 months)
STEP 5
Make sure the filter is fully installed.
- Check that the arrow mark on the filter joint is aligned with the protrusion on the top of the filter.
STEP 6
Check the left and right side of the filter to see if it is closed properly.
- When you close the filter cover, the filter cleaning will be carried out automatically for about 7 minutes.
- Do not cancel filter cleaning after replacing with a new filter.
STEP 7
When the filter cleaning is completed, press the Cold button for 3 seconds or longer to reset the filter usage.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
GENERAL
Part Number
AGM30040002
Category
filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
5.5
Length (cm)
20.2
Net Weight (g)
218
