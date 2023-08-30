About Cookies on This Site

23.8" Full HD IPS Desktop Monitor

24BK550Y-B

23.8" Full HD IPS Desktop Monitor

Full HD IPS Display<br>1

Full HD IPS Display

Designed for professionals, this Full HD display with IPS technology minimizes color shifts and provides outstanding picture quality from virtually any viewing angle.
Personalized Viewing Angles and Easy Assembly<br>1

Personalized Viewing Angles and Easy Assembly

The 24BK550Y-B provides comfortable viewing with versatile screen height/tilt/pivot/swivel adjustments. You can customize the display condition to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.
Easy Assembly and Wall Mounting Capability<br>1

Easy Assembly and Wall Mounting Capability

The 24BK550Y-B can be assembled quickly and easily, without the need for any tools. Also, the wall mounting design gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on a wall*.

*Wall mount sold separately.

Integrated Power Module For Organized Workspaces1

Integrated Power Module For Organized Workspaces

The power module is integrated with the monitor, helping to reduce the amount of power modules in your workspace.
Mini PC Connection Available<br>1

Mini PC Connection Available

The 24BK550Y-B is designed for the discreet mounting of compatible mini PCs on the rear. A mini PC can be easily mounted behind the monitor stand with an LG bracket*. Height cannot be adjusted when mini PC weight exceeds 300g (stand lowered due to heavy weight). *LG bracket (or retaining clip) and mini PC sold separately.
Print

All specs

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

23.8" Flat

Panel Type

IPS

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

8bits, 16.7M

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Nits)

250

Frequency (Hz)

75Hz

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (degree)

178/178

INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

Yes (1.4)

DisplayPort

Yes (1.2)

Headphone Out

Yes

USB Up-stream

1 x v2.0

USB Down-stream

2 x v2.0

SPEAKER

Audio Output (Watt)

1.2W x 2

Audio Tuning

Stereo

POWER

Type

Built-In Power

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Normal On

17.1W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W

FEATURES

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode (Blue light reduction)

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Tilt(Angle)

-5~35 Degree

Swivel(Angle)

Yes (0°~355° (±5°))

Height Adjustable (Range)

0 - 130mm

Pivot

Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

553.8 x 240 x 382.9

Set (without Stand)

553.8 x 58.4 x 333.1

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

5.7

Set (without Stand)

3.6

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

100 x 100

ACCESSORIES

HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

