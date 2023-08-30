About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraFine™ 32" OLED Pro UHD 4K Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UltraFine™ 32" OLED Pro UHD 4K Monitor

32EP950-B

LG UltraFine™ 32" OLED Pro UHD 4K Monitor

front view
Print

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

OLED

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

1ms (GtG)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All specs

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2021

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

230

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 96% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000000:1

Panel Type

OLED

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1818 x 0.1818

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

1ms (GtG)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(2ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

USB Downstream Port

YES(3ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

Built-in KVM

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

210W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

72W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1002 x 183 x 549

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

726.5 x 435.8 x 35.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

726.5 x 616.5 x 239.3(↑) 726.5 x 506.5 x 239.3(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.5

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension Cable

USB-C

YES

USB A to B

YES

FEATURES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

HDR 10

YES

User Defined Key

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

What people are saying