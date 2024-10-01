Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
16” LG gram +view IPS Portable Display

16” LG gram +view IPS Portable Display

Double Your Hustle

As if your hustle didn’t have enough already, we just doubled it. With the LG gram +view portable monitor, you add an extra screen and extra flex to help you get things done wherever you are. It’s double the productivity. Double the smarts. And double the results. That’s what you get with the LG gram +view portable monitor.**

LG gram view

*Simulated image.
**Laptop sold separately.

*Simulated images.
**Connect gram 16” laptop (16:10 aspect ratio) to +view for 32:10 aspect ratio display.
***OnScreen Control installation required. Visit LG.com to download.

More Room to Grow

16:10 Premium Display

Use our expansive 16”portable monitor alongside your laptop as an extension of your screen capabilities. Featuring a 16:10 display, the LG gram +view portable monitor is designed to help you stay productive throughout the day.

USB Type-C™

 

Stay Connected

Connect your laptop seamlessly by using USB Type-C™ ports on both sides of the LG gram +view portable monitor.

Auto Pivot Display

 

A Fresh Perspective

For times when you could benefit from a different view, just switch your screen view from horizontal to vertical.**

*Images simulated.
**OnScreen Control installation required. Visit LG.com to download.

OnScreen Control

Customize Your View

Customize your computer with efficient on-screen controls, including split screen and monitor settings designed to keep you focused as you dive into your work.*

*Images simulated..
**OnScreen Control installation required. Visit LG.com to download.

Print

Key Specs

  • Operating System

    Non OS

  • Size (Inch)

    16

  • Processor

    N/A

  • Memory

    N/A

  • SSD

    N/A

  • weight(kg)

    0.67 (0.99 / with Folio)

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560 x 1600

  • Graphic

    N/A

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"

All specs

STORAGE

  • eMMC

    N/A

  • HDD

    N/A

  • MMC Slot

    N/A

  • SSD

    N/A

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    N/A

BATTERY

  • Battery

    N/A

BUTTON

  • Button

    2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)

CERTIFIED

  • Certified

    U.K(Energy Label)

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    360 x 245.5 x 8.3"

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    16.5 x 11.5 x 2.4"

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    419 x 288 x 60"

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    1.55

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    3.5

  • weight(kg)

    0.67 (0.99 / with Folio)

  • weight(lb)

    1.47

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram+view

  • Year

    Y22

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    N/A

LED

  • LED

    N/A

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    N/A

  • AC Adapter type

    N/A

SOUND

  • Audio

    N/A

  • Speaker

    N/A

DESIGN

  • Chassis Materials

    Aluminum, PC-ABS

  • Color

    Silver

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    N/A

  • Memory

    N/A

  • Operating System

    Non OS

  • Processor

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • LAN

    N/A

  • TV Tuner

    N/A

  • Webcam

    N/A

  • Wireless

    N/A

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • DC-in

    N/A

  • Etc.

    N/A

  • HDMI

    N/A

  • HP-Out

    N/A

  • RJ45

    N/A

  • USB Type A

    N/A

  • USB Type C

    2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)

SECURITY

  • finger print

    NO

  • fTPM/HW TPM

    NO

  • HDD Security

    NO

  • Secure mode

    NO

  • Slim Kensington lock

    NO

  • SSD Security

    NO

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    350nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Panel Type

    IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare

  • Pol

    N/A

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    N/A

  • Resolution

    WQXGA 2560 x 1600

  • Response Time

    N/A

  • Size (cm)

    40.6

  • Size (Inch)

    16

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

    NO

  • LG Power Manager

    NO

  • LG Reader Mode

    NO

  • LG Security Guard

    NO

  • LG Smart Assistant 1.0

    NO

  • LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear Studio

    NO

  • LG Update Center

    NO

  • LG Update & Recovery

    NO

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    NO

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    NO

  • Nebo for LG

    NO

  • New Wall paper

    NO

  • OLED Care SW

    NO

  • PCmover Professional

    NO

  • Sync on Mobile

    NO

  • Tips (TBD)

    NO

  • Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

    NO

  • Wacom notes

    NO

  • Bamboo Paper

    NO

  • Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

    NO

  • Dolby Atmos

    NO

  • DTS X:Ultra

    NO

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    NO

  • Intel® Unision

    NO

  • LG Control Center

    NO

  • LG Display Extension

    NO

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    NO

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    NO

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    NO

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    YES

  • LG PC Manuals

    NO

  • LG Pen Settings

    NO

