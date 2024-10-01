We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS Desktop Monitor
All specs
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27" Flat
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bits, 16.7M
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Nits)
250
-
Frequency (Hz)
75Hz
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
178/178
INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes (1.4)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1.2)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
1 x v2.0
-
USB Down-stream
2 x v2.0
SPEAKER
-
Audio Output (Watt)
1.2W x 2
-
Audio Tuning
Stereo
POWER
-
Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On
20.3W
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W
FEATURES
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode (Blue light reduction)
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~35 Degree
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes (0°~355° (±5°))
-
Height Adjustable (Range)
0 - 130mm
-
Pivot
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
622.2 x 240 x 401.6
-
Set (without Stand)
622.2 x 58.4 x 371.5
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
7.2
-
Set (without Stand)
5.1
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible
100 x 100
ACCESSORIES
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
