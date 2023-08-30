About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear™ 23.8" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG UltraGear™ 23.8" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium

24GN60R-B

LG UltraGear™ 23.8" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium

front view

LG UltraGear Logo.

LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be The Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful, boosting your chances of victory.

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)

144Hz Refresh Rate

Color

HDR10

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Tech

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

IPS 1ms minimizes afterimage and delivers fast response time, letting you enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image appear smoothly. Gamers can respond quicker to opponents and aim at target more easily.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.) enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colors and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortably.


Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand

A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode, and dynamic action sync mode with the reduced input lag

Dynamic Action Sync

 

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

 

A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode with less visibility in the dark scene, and Black Stabilizer mode offering better visibility in the identical scene

Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places.

A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode and Crosshair mode which leads to better aiming
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*In above images, the one on the left illustrates a conventional mode where the feature is not supported.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Print

All specs

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

23.8" Flat

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Nits)

300

Color Gamut

sRGB 99%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Response Time (GTG)

1ms

Viewing Angle (degree)

178/178

Frequency (Hz)

144Hz

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

FPS Counter

Yes

User Define Key

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SOFTWARE APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

INTERFACEJACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

1 (v2.0)

DisplayPort

1 (v1.4)

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100-240V, 50/60Hz

Normal On

30.2W

Standby Power Consumption

0.3W

STAND

Tilt

-5~15 Degree

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*H*D, MM)

Set (with Stand)

540.8 x 408.9 x 180.5

Set (without Stand)

540.8 x 323.8 x 42.8

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

3.94

Set (without Stand)

3.5

ACCESSORIES

HDMI

Yes

What people are saying

Buy directly

front view

24GN60R-B

LG UltraGear™ 23.8" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium