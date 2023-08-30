We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 23.8" FHD IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Speed
Color
Feature
Designed for Incredible Speed
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
Fluid Gaming Motion
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Height, Tilt, and Pivot Adjustable Stand .
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.8
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All specs
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 97% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2745x0.2745
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
60.4
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.8
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
30.2W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
28W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
753 x 426 x 173
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
540.8 x 323.8 x 42.8
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
540.8 x 551.1 x 291.2(↑) 540.8 x 441.1 x 291.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
8.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
5.6
-
HDMI
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Contact Us
Buy directly
