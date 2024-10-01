Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

UltraGear_Gaming_Monitor
World's First 4K IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor

World's First 4K IPS 1ms (GtG)* Gaming Monitor

Be the game changer with UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, and the wings of victory for you.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)

Picture Quality

UHD 4K / Nano IPS VESA DisplayHDR 600

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG) 144Hz

Technology

VESA DSC NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

UHD 4K with 144Hz and IPS 1ms (GtG)*

Supreme Color meets Utmost Speed

Thanks to World's First 4K IPS 1ms (GtG) gaming monitor with ultra-fast speed of 144Hz, you can enjoy a whole new level of immersion.

UHD 4K with ultra-fast speed of 144Hz for a whole new level of immersion experience

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.

Display Stream Compression (DSC) card

Display Stream Compression (DSC)

Support as One : UHD 4K, 10 Bit and 144Hz

Featuring VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology, 27GN950 supports 4K hi-resolution, 144Hz hi-speed refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR and G-SYNC® Compatible as well as covering 10bit color by a single DisplayPort connection, and reducing visual loss.

*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.

UHD 4K + Nano IPS + VESA DisplayHDR600

Vivid Colors and Sharp Details

Nano IPS technology supports to express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes, while VESA DisplayHDR600 delivers dynamic contrast, on the large UHD 4K screen.

The gaming scene in vivid colors and sharp details

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, providing the minimized afterimage and a fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GTG).

144Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

Comparison of afterimages with 60Hz Refresh Rate and 144Hz Refresh Rate

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA

27GN950 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games, It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.

Sphere Lighting 2.0

Gratification of Sight and Hearing

Monitor supporting the Video Sync mode, and emitting colorful lights of sphere lighting 2.0

Sound Sync Mode

Sphere Lighting 2.0 draws you deeper into the game while reducing eye strain. With the Sound Sync mode, the 27GN950 lights up according to the dynamic sounds in the game.

 

Monitor supporting the Video Sync mode, and emitting colorful lights of sphere lighting 2.0

Video Sync Mode

The Video Sync mode in sphere lighting 2.0 lights up according to the visual effect colors appearing on the monitor, allowing you to be fully immersed in the game.

*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode.

Virtually borderless, Tilt, Height adjustment, and Pivot reddot winner 2020

Stylish Design

Immersive Gaming Ambiance

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, improved V-wing stand and the narrow bezel. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

*Images simulated to enhance content understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To use HW Calibration, LG Calibration Studio must be installed. You have to purchase calibrator separately.

Creative Work Atmosphere

This Hardware calibration monitor with 4K UHD resolution covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 10 Bit color. It will be a satisfying solution for you want to enjoy professional creative works and gaming with one monitor.

The monitor supporting 4K UHD resolution covering 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 10 Bit color
The monitor supporting 4K UHD resolution covering 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 10 Bit color

*Images simulated to enhance content understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To use HW Calibration, LG Calibration Studio must be installed. You have to purchase calibrator separately.

 

What people are saying

Our picks for you