*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
Picture Quality
UHD 4K / Nano IPS VESA DisplayHDR 600
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG) 144Hz
Technology
VESA DSC NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
UHD 4K with 144Hz and IPS 1ms (GtG)*
Supreme Color meets Utmost Speed
Thanks to World's First 4K IPS 1ms (GtG) gaming monitor with ultra-fast speed of 144Hz, you can enjoy a whole new level of immersion.
UHD 4K with ultra-fast speed of 144Hz for a whole new level of immersion experience
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
UHD 4K + Nano IPS + VESA DisplayHDR600
Vivid Colors and Sharp Details
Nano IPS technology supports to express high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes, while VESA DisplayHDR600 delivers dynamic contrast, on the large UHD 4K screen.
The gaming scene in vivid colors and sharp details
IPS 1ms (GtG)
Designed for Incredible Speed
With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, providing the minimized afterimage and a fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GTG).
144Hz Refresh Rate
Fluid Gaming Motion
A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
Comparison of afterimages with 60Hz Refresh Rate and 144Hz Refresh Rate
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
27GN950 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and G-SYNC® Compatible.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games, It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
Sphere Lighting 2.0
Gratification of Sight and Hearing
*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode.
*Images simulated to enhance content understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To use HW Calibration, LG Calibration Studio must be installed. You have to purchase calibrator separately.
Creative Work Atmosphere
This Hardware calibration monitor with 4K UHD resolution covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 10 Bit color. It will be a satisfying solution for you want to enjoy professional creative works and gaming with one monitor.
*Images simulated to enhance content understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To use HW Calibration, LG Calibration Studio must be installed. You have to purchase calibrator separately.
