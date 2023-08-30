We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*165Hz is the maximum refresh rate with DisplayPort input and the maximum refresh rate with HDMI input is 144Hz.
Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
Gamer-centric Design
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
All specs
-
Size (Inch)
-
27" Flat
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Nits)
-
300
-
Color Gamut
-
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
700:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
1ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
-
178/178
-
Frequency (Hz)
-
165Hz
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
2 (v2.0)
-
DisplayPort
-
1 (v1.4)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100 ~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On
-
45W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.3W
-
Tilt
-
-5~15 Degree
-
Height Adjustable
-
0 - 110mm
-
Pivot
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
613.5 x 569.8 x 291.2 (Up)
613.5 x 459.8 x 291.2 (Down)
-
Set (without Stand)
-
613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3
-
Set (with Stand)
-
6.2
-
Set (without Stand)
-
4.1
