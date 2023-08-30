About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC<sup>®</sup> Compatible

27GR75Q-B

LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

front view

Born to Game.

Born to Game

Speed

165Hz Refresh Rate
IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time

Display

27” QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*165Hz is the maximum refresh rate with DisplayPort input and the maximum refresh rate with HDMI input is 144Hz.

165Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 165Hz allows smooth gameplay. Gamers can respond quicker to opponents and aim at targets more easily.
  • 60Hz
  • 165Hz

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*165Hz is the maximum refresh rate with DisplayPort input and the maximum refresh rate with HDMI input is 144Hz.

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming.
IPS 1ms (GtG)

Overwhelming Speed

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG) reduces reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, letting you enjoy a whole new level of gaming performance.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

27GR75Q is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Feel Actual Combat with True Colors.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat in True Colors

This monitor supports HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.), enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colors and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and pivot to help you play games more comfortably.

Gamer-centric Design.

Borderless design monitor.

Borderless Design

3-side Borderless
Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

-5~15°
Height adjustable monitor.

Height

110mm
Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Clockwise
Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize settings, from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Keys'.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Print

All specs

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27" Flat

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Nits)

300

Color Gamut

sRGB 99%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Original)

700:1

Response Time (GTG)

1ms

Viewing Angle (degree)

178/178

Frequency (Hz)

165Hz

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

VRR

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SOFTWARE APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

2 (v2.0)

DisplayPort

1 (v1.4)

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100 ~240V, 50/60Hz

Normal On

45W

Standby Power Consumption

0.3W

STAND

Tilt

-5~15 Degree

Height Adjustable

0 - 110mm

Pivot

Yes

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*H*D, MM)

Set (with Stand)

613.5 x 569.8 x 291.2 (Up)
613.5 x 459.8 x 291.2 (Down)

Set (without Stand)

613.5 x 371.6 x 51.3

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

6.2

Set (without Stand)

4.1

27GR75Q-B

27GR75Q-B

LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible