27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10
Start with speed.
Be ahead of the game
Be ahead of your competition with 180Hz refresh rate.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
180Hz refresh rate
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard from 144Hz to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.
180Hz refresh rate..
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The viewing angle of this IPS display is 178 degrees.
Technology for
flawless gaming
|Enjoy perfect graphics with reduced tearing, stuttering, or jittering caused by differences in the hardware and software specification by synchronizing through NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible or AMD FreeSync™.
*Performance of this feature is compared to models that do not support the Sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Designed for gamer
|Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view. The tilt adjustable base helps you play the game more comfortably.
|*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
|Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
