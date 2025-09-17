We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR
31.5" LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR
Speed
165Hz
1ms MBR
Picture Quality
31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 & sRGB 95% (Typ.)
Tech
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
165Hz Refresh Rate
Fluid Gaming Motion
An ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows smooth gameplay. Gamers can respond quicker to opponents and aim at targets more easily.
Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Stylish Design
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
31.5
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All specs
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.7 x 428 x 77.5mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.7 x 515.1 x 224.8mm
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9kg
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Panel Type
VA
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
80 cm
Size [Inch]
31.5
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Max.)
63W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
