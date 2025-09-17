Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
31.5" LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR

31.5" LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR

31.5" LG UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR

32GN600-B
Key Features

  • 31.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) Display
  • 165Hz Refresh Rate
  • 1ms MBR
  • sRGB 95% (Typ.) & HDR10
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • Virtually Borderless Design
More
UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor
Lg Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Speed

165Hz 

1ms MBR  

Picture Quality

31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440) 

HDR10 & sRGB 95% (Typ.)

Tech

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

165Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

An ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows smooth gameplay. Gamers can respond quicker to opponents and aim at targets more easily.

Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1Ms Mbr

1ms MBR

Incredible Speed

1ms MBR delivers smooth gameplay and reduces blur and ghosting.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe 

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting Hdr10 With Srgb 95% (Typ.)

HDR10 with sRGB 95% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports HDR10 with sRGB 95% (Typ.) enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colors and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand

A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes between Conventional Mode, and Dynamic Action Sync Mode with The Reduced Input Lag

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes between Conventional Mode, and Black Stabilizer Mode Offering Better Visibility in The Identical Scene

Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.

A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes Between Conventional Mode and Crosshair Mode Which Helps For Better Aiming

Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use. 

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.7 x 428 x 77.5mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.7 x 515.1 x 224.8mm

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.9kg

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    63W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

