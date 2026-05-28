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45-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor

45-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor

45GX950B-B
Front view of 45-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor 45GX950B-B
Front view, displaying game imagery
Side view
LG UltraGear 45GX950B 45-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor with AI upscaling.
LG UltraGear 45GX950B 45-inch 5K2K OLED ultrawide monitor (21:9).
LG UltraGear 45GX950B AI upscaling comparison from WFHD to 5K2K display.
Bright OLED with MLA+ technology for enhanced brightness and efficiency.
LG UltraGear 45GX950B 800R curved OLED monitor for immersive gaming.
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 with enhanced contrast and detail.
High 125 PPI clarity compared to 70 PPI for gaming and productivity.
Less eye strain with UL-verified eye comfort features including flicker-free, low blue light, and glare reduction.
LG UltraGear 45GX950B with 5K2K ultrawide display for video editing productivity.
Dual-Mode refresh rates with 165Hz 5K2K and 330Hz WFHD for different gaming genres.
Smooth motion with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support.
Versatile connectivity with HDMI 2.1, DP 2.1, and USB-C.
Front view of 45-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World’s First AI Upscaling 45" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor 45GX950B-B
Front view, displaying game imagery
Side view
LG UltraGear 45GX950B 45-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor with AI upscaling.
LG UltraGear 45GX950B 45-inch 5K2K OLED ultrawide monitor (21:9).
LG UltraGear 45GX950B AI upscaling comparison from WFHD to 5K2K display.
Bright OLED with MLA+ technology for enhanced brightness and efficiency.
LG UltraGear 45GX950B 800R curved OLED monitor for immersive gaming.
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 with enhanced contrast and detail.
High 125 PPI clarity compared to 70 PPI for gaming and productivity.
Less eye strain with UL-verified eye comfort features including flicker-free, low blue light, and glare reduction.
LG UltraGear 45GX950B with 5K2K ultrawide display for video editing productivity.
Dual-Mode refresh rates with 165Hz 5K2K and 330Hz WFHD for different gaming genres.
Smooth motion with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support.
Versatile connectivity with HDMI 2.1, DP 2.1, and USB-C.

Key Features

  • 45-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display, 125 PPI
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 with DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.)
  • Dual-Mode(5K2K 165Hz ↔ QHD 330Hz), 0.03ms (GtG) Response time
  • DP 2.1 (UHBR 13.5), USB-C (PD90W), HDMI 2.1
  • AI Sound & AI Scene Optimization
More
UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

LG UltraGear evo GX9, World's First AI Upscaling 45-inch 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor (45GX950B)

LG UltraGear evo GX9, World's First AI Upscaling 45-inch 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor (45GX950B)

*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 45GX950B is the first 45-inch gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K2K.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

UltraGear 45-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor (45GX950B) with MLA+, AI upscaling, 125 PPI, 330Hz at WFHD, amd HDR 400

UltraGear 45-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor (45GX950B) with MLA+, AI upscaling, 125 PPI, 330Hz at WFHD, amd HDR 400

*45GX950B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD.

45-inch 5K2K OLED

45-inch 5K2K OLED

A 45-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display delivers a 33% increase in pixel count over UHD (3840x2160)* and offers a 50% larger screen space** compared to DQHD (5120x1440). This 5K2K OLED provides darker shadows, brighter lights and vibrant colours while gaming in any environment.

16:9 UHD 4K monitor expands to a 21:9 ultrawide 5K2K gaming monitor (45GX950B) for more immersive gaming visuals

*The figures are calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 8.3 million pixels for 16:9 UHD and 11.05 million pixels for 21:9 5K2K.

**The screen space was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 7.37 million pixels for DQHD and 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.

***Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

5K2K AI Upscaling.
No GPU upgrade required.

UltraGear evo™’s built-in processor powers 5K2K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 5K2K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.*

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K2K, enhancing contents without a GPU upgrade

with AI Upscaling

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K2K, enhancing contents without a GPU upgrade

without AI Upscaling

*Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) displaying sharp gameplay with 1,500 nits peak brightness and 4th Gen Tandem OLED

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) displaying sharp gameplay with 1,500 nits peak brightness and 4th Gen Tandem OLED

Bright OLED with MLA+

The brilliant OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, enhancing brightness (1300nit, peak) and performance by optimizing light efficiency and minimizing light loss. This results in bright and vibrant images with up to 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to our previous models with MLA.

*Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.

**45GX950B offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Go wide. Not short.
The 21:9 UltraWide sweet spot for gaming

No more fisheye experience to take in both sides of the 49-inch 32:9 ratio display at a glance due to excessively wide horizontal and insufficiently short vertical resolutions. The 45-inch 21:9 curved OLED monitor offers a 50% larger screen space¹ compared to DQHD (5120×1440), and is 30% taller than a 49-inch display vertically, creating an optimized ratio and real estate for immersive and captivating gameplay. Once you experience the 45-inch 21:9 sweet spot, you'll never go back to shorter.

DQHD 32:9 (5120x1440) vs 5K2K 21:9 (5120x2160) gaming comparison showing 21:9 ultrawide as an optimal aspect ratio for gaming

UL certification for Perfect Black, Perfect Color, and Perfect Reproduction on UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (39GX950B)

1. The screen space was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 7.37 million pixels for DQHD and 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.

*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

The ideal curvature 800R.
for immersive gaming

Immerse in the 800R curve for a consistent FOV (Field of View) on a desk designed to match natural sight, placing you at the core of its curvature. With a consistent 90-degree viewing angle across the entire screen, it delivers vivid, distortion-free graphics as you explore the gaming universe.

UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) providing a more comfortable and immersive experience through its 800R curved design

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) delivers perfect black levels and perfect colors with 4th Gen Tandem OLED technology.

*The viewing experience may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Deeper Detail with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

Experience unparalleled depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR true black 400, delivering detailed black expression even in the darkest scenes. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) color gamut ensures that colors are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

*1.5M:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

High 125 PPI clarity for both gaming & productivity

With a 125 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear clearer and well-defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.

High-PPI precision for gaming

High-PPI clarity for productivity

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Less eye strain
with UL-verified eye comfort tech 

LG UltraGear's UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and are designed with visual comfort in mind, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—reducing screen flicker, minimizing discomfort glare, and limiting harmful blue light exposure—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.

UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) reduces eye strain with UL-certified flicker-free, discomfort glare-free, and low blue light

UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) reduces eye strain with UL-certified flicker-free, discomfort glare-free, and low blue light

*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.

*LG WOLED have been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Maximize productivity with an expanded
5K2K UltraWide canvas

UltraGear isn’t just for gaming — its expansive 5K2K resolution with 125 PPI delivers sharp, detailed visuals that are ideal for creators and multitaskers alike. While a typical 16:9 dual or triple monitor setup can lead to interruptions in your view due to bezels between displays, a wider 21:9 aspect ratio allows you to manage your entire workflow on a single screen. Whether you're retouching photos, editing videos, or searching for references, everything stays visible.

UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) maximizes productivity in video and photo editing with its 21:9 screen

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Optimized refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode

Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 165Hz at 5K2K for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 330Hz at WFHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) with Dual Mode, supporting 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD for games from RPG to FPS

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) with Dual Mode, supporting 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD for games from RPG to FPS

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

0.03ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.

The 0.03ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.

UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) delivers smooth racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

UltraGear gaming monitor (45GX950B) delivers smooth racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station

LG UltraGear evo AI 45GX950B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1, LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

UltraGear gaming monitor (39GX950B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay

AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

AI Scene Optimization for optimal display settings

AI Scene Optimization recognizes what's on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as color temperature, color enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Protect your display with OLED Care

OLED Care features designed to help reduce the risk of image retention and burn-in that can occur when static high-contrast images are displayed for extended periods.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

3-year warranty for UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (39GX950B)

3-YEAR WARRANTY

3 years from the date of original retail purchase and internal and functional parts only,including OLED Display Panel.

*Based on the standalone purchase price of the warranty available on LG.com.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display - Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Display - Panel Type

    OLED

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Display - Curvature

    800R

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Display - Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y26

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Size [cm]

    113

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1 (DSC)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1142 x 301 x 564mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    991.6 x 460.7 x 225.5mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    991.6 x 665.6 x 342mm (UP) 991.6 x 545.6 x 342mm (Down)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    20.5kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    9.4kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    14kg

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

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