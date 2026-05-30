27-inch LG Smart Monitor AI U5s, Full HD IPS Monitor for Streaming with webOS

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices. iOS 16.4 or later and Android 9 or higher are required.

*File transfer speed and quality may vary depending on device performance, file size, and network conditions.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by region, and language.

*These features are available on webOS only and are supported on LG Smart Monitor models running webOS 26 or later. They are not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*To install the LG gram Link app, use the LG Update program to automatically find and install the version that matches your system (applies to models released in 2024 and later).

*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.

*Support for Smart Monitors will be expanded over time. Some Smart TVs and monitor models may not be supported.

*iOS and Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., Google LLC, and LG Electronics Inc., respectively.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.