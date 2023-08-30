We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD 4K 27" IPS Display Monitor
Large Display Immersion
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Vivid Color & HDR
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
Tilt Adjustable Stand
Clean and Bright HDR
The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
HDR Effect to SDR Content
Immersive Gaming Experience
Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
Vividly and Realistically
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All specs
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2021
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1200:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.4
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
44W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
40W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
24W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
712 x 436 x 154
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
613.5 x 454.8 x 211.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
6.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
4.3
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
