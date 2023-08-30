We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 31.5'' UHD 4K HDR Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Large Display Immersion
31.5" UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Vivid Color & HDR
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
HDR10
Multimedia Features
AMD FreeSync™
MAXXAUDIO®
Immersive Gaming Experience
Immersive true 4K HDR console gaming with the car scene with MAXXAUDIO®
*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating gaming features in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
More Vividly and Realistically
Playing a live football match in Ultra HD 4K HDR from the streaming service
*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating 4K video content in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.
Easy and Clean Design
Tilt adjustment, One-Click stand, and 3-Side Virtually Borderless design
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All specs
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2020
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
55W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
821 x 507 x 226
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 x 420.0 x 45.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 x 512.3 x 208.8
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
10.7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.7
-
Display Port
-
Depend on Country
-
HDMI
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
