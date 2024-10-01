Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraWide™ 29" FHD IPS Display Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG UltraWide™ 29" FHD IPS Display Monitor

29WN600-W

LG UltraWide™ 29" FHD IPS Display Monitor

MNT-29WN600-UltraWide_Monitor-LG-UltraWide-Monitor-D

By providing 2560x1080 UltraWide™ Full HD screen, IPS, sRGB 99%2525 and HDR 10, you can See More Create Better.

See More Create Better

29" UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) Display provides 33%2525 more screen space than 16:9 Full HD resolution display.
29" UltraWide™ Full HD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD resolution display. You can run multiple windows and see more thumbnail images at once.
SDR versus HDR10.
HDR 10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realize content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR 10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

IPS with sRGB 99%25 (Typ.) : True Colors and Wider View.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio.
MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
OnScreen Control - Screen Split | Monitor Setting ㅣ 5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

With Reader Mode, you can read content in screen like Textbook and News Paper while enjoying clean screen with Flicker Safe.
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a color temperature similar to that of paper.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

AMD FreeSync™
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
React Faster to Opponents1
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Crosshair
Crosshair

Better Aim

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Ergonomic Design with Virtually Borderless Design and Tilt.
Ergonomic Design

Stylish and Comfortable

The 3-side virtually borderless design and flexibly adjust the tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2020

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2626 x 0.2628

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    73

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    28W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    25.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    822 x 159 x 413

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 406.6 x 209.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.7

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you