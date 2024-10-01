LG UltraWide™ 29" FHD IPS Display Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
front view
29" UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, giving an aspect ratio of 21:9.

21:9 Full HD display provides 33% more screen than a standard 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080).

More Screen Space of 21:9 UltraWide display compared to 16:9 display with an ongoing online class on the screen.

A Wider Path to Productivity

Get more done. This isn't just more room to play. It's an extra wide desktop, making it easier and faster than ever to multitask, expand your workspace and switch between intensive applications, including editing, retouching and designing.
Image of displaying datasheets and slides side by side on the screen of 21:9 UltraWide screen, while 16:9 screen does not allow it due to insufficient space.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR10 elevates picture quality for a more dynamic visual immersion experience and enhanced color of HDR content. HDR10 is the digital HDR standard based on the sRGB 99% color gamut. A true difference in color and brightness.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wide View

True Colors and Wide View

Widen your view and precise color performance. The IPS Display produces realistic, true color at wide viewing angles.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control : Screen Split | Monitor Settingㅣ5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
**The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

conventional mode Dynamic Action Sync mode

Dynamic Action Sync® Presents Action As It Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

*Image on left illustrates the model not supported by Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
**Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

conventional mode Black Stabilizer Activation mode

See Detail In the Darkness with Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

*Image on left illustrates the model not supported by Black Stabilizer feature.
**Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

conventional mode Crosshair target point Activation mode

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*Image on left illustrates the model not supported by Crosshair feature.
**Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Easy Viewing, Comfortable Reading

Watch your monitor for longer periods of time. Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for reading by reducing blue light.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Work report displayed on the monitor with reduced flickering comparing to conventional mode

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe dimming technology minimizes flicker that can cause eye fatigue. Watch longer and more comfortably.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 29WP500 on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All specs

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2021

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2626 x 0.2628

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    73

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    16W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    22W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    822 x 413 x 159

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 405.0 x 223.8

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.5

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

What people are saying

