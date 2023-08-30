We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraWide™ 29" FHD IPS Display Monitor
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
See More, Do More
See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively-without shifting through programs.
Enhance Your Gaming Experience
-
Conventional
-
DAS.
React Faster to Opponents
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain, providing a comfortable working environment.
Sleek and Comfortable Design
Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.
All specs
-
Size (Inch)
-
29" Flat
-
Resolution
-
2560 X 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Nits)
-
250
-
Color Gamut
-
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
-
178/178
-
Frequency (Hz)
-
100Hz
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
1 (v2.0)
-
DisplayPort
-
1 (v1.4)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100 ~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On
-
22W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.3W
-
Tilt
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
688.5 x 406.6 x 223.8
-
Set (without Stand)
-
688.5 x 313.4 x 45.3
-
Set (with Stand)
-
4.5
-
Set (without Stand)
-
4.0
-
HDMI
-
Yes
29WQ500-B
LG UltraWide™ 29" FHD IPS Display Monitor