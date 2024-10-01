We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Curved UltraWide™ 34" QHD IPS Display Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD display is great for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
-
SDR
-
HDR
Detailed Contrast
*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99% ~ NTSC 72% (Typ.).
Immersive Experience
This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Easy Control and Connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
96W Powerful Charge
Power Delivery Up to 96W
you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 96W) simultaneously.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
Ergonomic Design
Easy and Comfortable
The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Easy and Comfortable
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
1900R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2021
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Curvature
1900R
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
86.72
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 526 x 212
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
814.0 x 359.1 x 90.0
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
814.0 x 571.1 x 260(↑) 814.0 x 461.1 x 260(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.2
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
