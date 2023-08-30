About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraWide™ 34" FHD IPS Display Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG UltraWide™ 34" FHD IPS Display Monitor

34WQ650-W

LG UltraWide™ 34" FHD IPS Display Monitor

front view
LG UltraWide™ Monitor
The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies, and images.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies, and images.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See More, Do More

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively without shifting through programs.

See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively— without shifting through programs.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)

Easy Connectivity

LG 34WQ650 features a USB Type-C™ port supporting DisplayPort Alt Mode. Using the USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.

LG 34WQ650 features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required(sold separately).
*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR delivers smooth gameplay and reduces blurring and ghosting, giving gamers a competitive edge.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional image illustrates an LG model that does not support Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain, providing a comfortable working environment.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain, providing a comfortable working environment.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on the actual conditions the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
icon

One Click Stand

Easy installation

icon

Height

0~110mm

icon

Tilt

-5°~15°

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Manuals & Software Download

Download product manuals and software for your products.
Print

All specs

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

34" Flat

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Nits)

400

Color Gamut

sRGB 99%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (degree)

178/178

Frequency (Hz)

100Hz

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Effect

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Color Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SOFTWARE APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

INTERFACEJACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

1 (v2.0)

DisplayPort

1 (v1.4)

USB Type-C

1

Headphone Out

Yes

SPEAKER

Audio Output (Watt)

7W x 2

Audio Tuning

Rich Bass

POWER

Type

Adapter

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100 ~240V, 50/60Hz

Normal On

39W

Standby Power Consumption

0.3W

STAND

Tilt

Yes

Height Adjustable

Yes

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*H*D, MM)

Set (with Stand)

816.5 x 568.3 x 260

Set (without Stand)

816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

7.9

Set (without Stand)

6.0

ACCESSORIES

HDMI

Yes

What people are saying

Buy directly

front view

34WQ650-W

LG UltraWide™ 34" FHD IPS Display Monitor