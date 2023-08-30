We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Curved UltraWide™ 34" QHD IPS Display Monitor
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99%.
See More, Do More
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Productivity Hub with Easy Connectivity
Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet, and USB Type-C™ for up to 90W power delivery, data transferring, as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*Cables for USB Type-C, HDMI, DP are included.
See All Ports
Power Delivery Up to 90W
With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop(Up to 90W) simultaneously.
Enhance Your Gaming Experience
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The "conventional" image illustrates the case of another model from LG that doesn't support Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Reader Mode
Flicker Safe
*Above feature may vary depending on actual usage conditons.
Easy and Comfortable
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
34.14
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Curvature
-
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All specs
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2022
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
86.705
-
Size [Inch]
-
34.14
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
3800R
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
Built-in KVM
-
YES
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
YES
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
150W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
60W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
969.0 x 498 x 171
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
816.7 x 569.7 x 260.0(↑) 816.7 x 459.7 x 260.0(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.6
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Cable Holder
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Built-in KVM
-
PBP
-
2PBP
Contact Us
Buy directly
34WQ75C-B
LG Curved UltraWide™ 34" QHD IPS Display Monitor