LG Curved UltraWide™ 34" QHD IPS Display Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Curved UltraWide™ 34" QHD IPS Display Monitor

34WQ75C-B

LG Curved UltraWide™ 34" QHD IPS Display Monitor

front view

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved

Display

IPS
34” QHD (3440 x 1440)

Color

sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10

Connectivity

USB Type-C™
USB(RJ45) Port

LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum (99% of sRGB color gamut), and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum (99% of sRGB color gamut), and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

IPS Display

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

sRGB 99%

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

HDR10

Clear details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range content.

*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99%.

21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
The animation shows that more content can be displayed on the screen at once, thanks to a 21:9 aspect ratio display.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
Control with a Few Clicks DOWNLOAD

*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

USB Type-C™, RJ45

Productivity Hub with Easy Connectivity 

Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet, and USB Type-C™ for up to 90W power delivery, data transferring, as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.
Display icon

Display

Data icon

Data

Power Deliveryn icon

Power Delivery

Ethernet icon

Ethernet

Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet, and USB Type-C™ for up to 90W power delivery, data transferring, as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*Cables for USB Type-C, HDMI, DP are included.

See All Ports

USB 2.0 upstream icon

USB 2.0 upstream

USB 3.0 downstream icon

4 x USB 3.0 downstream

USB Type-C icon

USB Type-C

LAN icon

LAN

HDMI icon

2 x HDMI

alt="DP icon"

DP

90W Power Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 90W) simultaneously.

With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop(Up to 90W) simultaneously.

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides, reproducing dazzlingly precise and lifelike images. Two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® complete your immersive experience.
Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides, reproducing dazzlingly precise and lifelike images. Two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® complete your immersive experience.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The "conventional" image illustrates the case of another model from LG that doesn't support Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain.

Reader Mode

Flicker Safe

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on actual usage conditons.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment. Adjust the height and tilt of the screen to your liking.
Icon that describes one click stand.

One Click Stand

Easy installation
Icon that describes adjusting height from 0 to 110mm.

Height Range

0~110mm
Icon that describes tilting from -5 to 20°.

Tilt

-5~20°
The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment. Adjust the height and tilt of the screen to your liking.
Print

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

34.14

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Curvature

3800R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All specs

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2022

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2325 x 0.2325

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.705

Size [Inch]

34.14

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

3800R

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver2.0)

Built-in KVM

YES

LAN (RJ-45)

YES

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

7W x 2

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

150W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

60W

Type

Built-in Power

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

969.0 x 498 x 171

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.7 x 569.7 x 260.0(↑) 816.7 x 459.7 x 260.0(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.6

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Cable Holder

USB-C

YES

FEATURES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Others (Features)

Built-in KVM

PBP

2PBP

front view

34WQ75C-B

LG Curved UltraWide™ 34" QHD IPS Display Monitor