LG Curved UltraWide™ 34" QHD Monitor with USB Type-C™
|*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
|*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34WR55QC allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
USB Type-C™
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
Easy Control and Connectivity through USB Type-C™ ports.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) port pictogram image.
|*The USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort cable is NOT included).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height and Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.
|*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300 cd/m²
-
Curvature
-
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Size [cm]
-
86.42cm
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
231.8 (per one triad) X 231.8 um
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
1500:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
1800R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
-
YES
POWER
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
48W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
809 X 568.3 X 260 mm(Up) 809 X 458.3 X 260 mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6.9kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
