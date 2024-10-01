We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraWide™ 35" Curved QHD VA Display Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD display (3440x1440) provides 2.4 times wider screen of 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080), while providing 880px more than 16:9 QHD (2560x1440).
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Easy Control and Connectivity
Support for USB Type-C™ is compatible with Mac devices with one cable connecting.
Immersive Experience
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Reader Mode
Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Smoother, Seamless Gaming
Conventional image compared to image with 100Hz
Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomic Design : Virtually Borderless Design, One Click Stand, Tilt, and Height
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
35
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All specs
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2020
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2500:1
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.238 x 0.240
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
88.9
-
Size [Inch]
35
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440at 100Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
170W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1001 x 531 x 212
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
831.6 x 372.7 x 94.1
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
831.6 x 573.0 x 250.9(↑) 831.6 x 463.0 x 250.9(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.3
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.