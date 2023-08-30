We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Difference at the Core
Core Tech, the heart and soul of all LG Home Appliances,
is created through innovative technologies.
At our products' core, performance-defining innovation lies in the technologies of Inverter Linear Compressor™ in refrigerators, Inverter DirectDrive™ in washing machines, and DUAL Inverter Compressor™ in air conditioners.
It's not just about the essential tech and components.
It's what LG is committed to, unwaveringly, for our customers,
It's what we've built from the ground up to set ourselves apart from others.
It's what has earned the trust of our customers over the years.
Now, as we all shape towards sustainable lifestyles,
LG Core Tech, too, evolves with us.
Core Tech is the foundation of our technology representing
our perspectives and philosophy,
and dedicated to culture tech that will create a better environment for all.
LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™, powering air conditioning innovation
The compressor is at the heart of air conditioners and plays a vital role in compressing and circulating the refrigerant to yield cool, comfortable indoor air. LG's air conditioners leverage the powerful DUAL Inverter Compressor™, which combines two cylinders in one compressor. These industry-leading compressor technologies provide advanced air conditioning solutions.
There are LG's air conditioner and DUAL Inverter.
Powerful cooling for quick cooldowns
Just finished your workout and need to cool down fast?
LG DUAL Inverter air conditioners quickly reach the temperature you set. At high temperatures, the inverter compressor speeds up to produce more cool air. This powerful cooling is up to 40% faster, letting you quickly escape the heat.
*Testing by TUV shows LG inverter air conditioner(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioner(TS-H2465DAO).
Well-maintained temperatures for all-around comfort
What air conditioner can steadily maintain the ideal temperature?
With non-inverter air conditioners, a fixed-speed compressor cycles between full power and off, causing temperature swings. Inverter air conditioners automatically adjust compressor speed to match your set temperature. This precision control steadily and consistently cools or heats, letting you focus on what matters instead of the thermostat.
There is a comparison graph showing that the inverter air conditioner keeps the temperature constant compared to the non-inverter, and there is a woman who is cool next to the graph.
Savings that’ll bring you relief
Is there an air conditioner that can save energy?
LG DUAL Inverter air conditioners customize cooling output, creating a power-saving low-speed operation zone. The dual cylinder compressors optimize performance for each load. This can save up to 70% more energy. You'll rejoice in the energy bill savings.
The air conditioner is activated behind the joyful father and son, and there are light bulbs and leaves that express energy around them.
*Testing by TUV shows LG inverter air conditioner(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioner(TS-H2465DAO).
Blissful quiet as you cool down
Need a quiet air conditioner to protect your calm?
The Dual Inverter Compressor™ reduces operating noise by balancing its two cylinders and minimizing vibration. This lets you enjoy your daily routine in peace and comfort.
The air conditioner is quietly activated behind a woman doing yoga with her eyes closed.
*Tested by LA-120HSV5 model.
**Tested by LG internal Lab on 2017. The results may be different depending on the environment.
***Source : National Noise Information System(www.noiseinfo.or.kr)
A decade of reliable performance
Looking for a long-lasting air conditioner?
Inverter air conditioners are built more durably and with more advanced components than constant-speed air conditioners are. The LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™ offers proven reliability in various operating environments and enables long-term use ensured by a *10-year warranty. Enjoy long-lasting comfort with guaranteed peace of mind.
There is an air conditioner that has a shiny effect on top of the happy family.
*10-year warranty may vary by country.
**The 10-year warranty is on the DUAL Inverter Compressor only.