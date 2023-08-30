About Cookies on This Site

14L TrueSteam™ Direct Drive Dishwasher with SmartRack™ and UV Sterilization

Specs

Reviews

Support

14L TrueSteam™ Direct Drive Dishwasher with SmartRack™ and UV Sterilization

D1465CF

14L TrueSteam™ Direct Drive Dishwasher with SmartRack™ and UV Sterilization

All specs

CAPACITY (PLACE SETTINGS)

Place Settings

14

VOLTAGE

Voltage

230V

DIMENSION (W X D X H)

Product

600 x 600 x 850

GENERAL FEATURE

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

TrueSteam

Yes

Smart Rack

Yes

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

Water Softener

Yes

Triple Filter System

Yes

Cutlery Basket

Yes

UV

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Water Consumption

9

Noise Level (dB)

41

Energy Consumption

A++

PROGRAMS

Programs

7, Steam Dual Spray, Steam Care, Auto, Eco, Quick, Steam Power, Quick & Dry

ADDITIONAL OPTION

Spray

3 levels

Extra Hot

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

DESIGN

Color

Stainless Steel

Display

Touch LED

