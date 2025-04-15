1. The “LG Affectionate Intelligence (#LGAI) Journey” (the “Campaign”) is organized by LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD, (Company Registration Number 200416497W) (“LGE”). By participating in the Campaign, each participant agrees to be bound by the Terms and Conditions set forth herein.

2. Eligibility

(a) The Campaign is open to participants who are legal residents of Singapore, and (i) aged 18 years and above as stated on their Identity Card/Passport (as of 18 April 2025); or (ii) aged 13 years and above but have not attained 18 years of age as stated on their Identity Card/Passport AND (as of 01 August 2024) accompanied by parents or guardians.

(b) By participating in this Campaign, each participant warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For participants who are 13 years old and above but have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 18 April 2025), such participant’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the participant including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LGE from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions.

(c) This Campaign is only open to media and influencers who are invited by LGE.

(c) Employees and agents of LGE, its respective parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising, promotional and judging agencies, business partners involved in the Campaign, entities (businesses and natural persons) engaged in the development, production or distribution of materials for this Campaign, and their immediate family members (parent, child, sibling, and spouse) and/or persons living in the same household (whether related or not), and LG VIP members are not eligible to participate in this Campaign.

(d) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LGE reserves the right to change the eligibility criteria as stated herein at any time (with or without notice or reason) and/or determine at its sole discretion whether any participant should be excluded from entering or participating in the Campaign.

3. Campaign Period

The Campaign will commence on 17 April 2025, between 3.30pm to 6.30pm Singapore Time (“Campaign Period”).

4. Campaign Mechanics

(a) Qualifying participants who complete all missions at each of the 5 stations will be eligible for a chance to spin for a capsule and shall be entitled to the prize contained within the capsule they receive. In the event the prize in the capsule drawn by the participants is no longer available, the participants will be given another chance to spin the capsule. This process will continue until the participant receives a capsule containing an available prize.

(b) The details of the 5 missions will be communicated to Qualifying participants on the day of Campaign.

(c) In the event there is any dispute, LGE's decision in relation to any aspect of this Campaign is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

5. Prizes

(a) LGE may, at its sole discretion, change or substitute the prize to other prize of equal or comparable value without prior notice. The prize is not exchangeable for cash, credit or other items.

(b) In the event there is any dispute, LGE's decision in relation to any aspect of this Campaign is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

(c) The prizes are to be collected on the day of the event.

(d) The prize is awarded on an AS IS basis. Where applicable, the limited standard product warranty from the manufacturer of the prize shall constitute the winner’s sole and exclusive remedy with respect to the prize. To the fullest extent permitted by law, LGE disclaims all warranties and representations of any kind, express or implied, by law or otherwise.

(e) The prize may be subject to additional terms and conditions, and the winner agrees to comply with all such additional terms and conditions.

6. Intellectual Property

(a) All Entries shall become the property of LGE. By participating in the Campaign, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LGE a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

(b) All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the Campaign shall, at all times, belong to LGE.

(c) Each participant represents and warrants that the Entry submitted by him/her are his/her own original works and do not infringe on intellectual property rights or other rights of any third party.

7. Disqualification of Participants

(a) LGE may, at its sole and absolute discretion, disqualify any participant who

(i) breaches or violates these Terms and Conditions;(ii) is suspected of fraud; or

(iii) is suspected to have tampered with the entry process or results of the Campaign in any way.

(b) If it is confirmed that the Participant's information is untrue, incomplete or incorrect, LGE has the right to reject his/her prize.

8. Name and Likeness

Each participant agrees to take part in any and all promotional activities with respect to the Campaign; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion of the Campaign and/or LGE products. Each participant further agrees that LGE shall have the right to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in connection with the Campaign and/or LGE products (including the promotion of the Campaign and/or LGE products), in any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, in any part of the world at LGE's sole direction, royalty-free and without any obligation of attribution or consent. To the maximum extent permitted by law, each participant hereby irrevocably grants to LGE all consents and waivers necessary in connection with the above and without further compensation to the participant.

9. Liability and Indemnity

(a) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LGE (including its employees and agents) excludes all liability to any participant or third party for any loss or damage, whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, howsoever arising out of the Campaign, including without limitation:

(i) any interruption of service that may interfere with any participant’s to participate in the Campaign;

(ii) any Entry or prize that is lost or damaged due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; and

(iii) any tax liability incurred by a participant arising from the receipt of the prize.

(b) To the maximum extent permitted by law, each participant agrees to indemnify and hold LGE harmless from and against any and all claims, losses, damages and liabilities of any kind arising from the infringement of any third party intellectual property rights or other right, the breach of any of these Terms and Conditions and/or arising out of or in connection with the participant’s participation in the Campaign.

10. Use of Personal Data

(a) By participating in the Campaign, each participant consents to LGE’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LGE organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Giveaway Campaign, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LGE Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each participant further consents to LGE’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LGE from time to time and in accordance with LGE Privacy Policy.

(b) Each participant represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LGE is true and accurate. Each participant further represents and warrants that the Entry submitted by him/her do not violate any applicable privacy laws.

11. General Terms and Conditions

(a) Each participant shall not without the prior written consent of LGE give to the press or any media, any comment relating to the Campaign.

(b) Except as otherwise stated in these Terms and Conditions, each participant shall bear his / her own costs and expenses incurred from his/her participation in the Campaign.

(c) In the event of disputes relating to or arising from the Campaign or these Terms and Conditions, LGE shall have the right to final decision and no further claims, appeals and/or correspondences will be entertained.

(d) LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, amend these Terms and Conditions at any time without liability.

(e) In the event of unforeseeable events that may jeopardise the Campaign (in LGE’s sole opinion), LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, suspend or terminate this Campaign without liability.

(f) These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of Singapore.