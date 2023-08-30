About Cookies on This Site

596L Net Stainless Steel VCM Side By Side Fridge

Specs

Reviews

Support

596L Net Stainless Steel VCM Side By Side Fridge

GR-J257WSBN

596L Net Stainless Steel VCM Side By Side Fridge

All specs

GROSS CAPACITY (ℓ)

Total

667

Freezer

243

Refrigerator

424

NET CAPACITY (ℓ)

Total

596

Freezer

193

Refrigerator

403

DIMENSION(MM)

Product (Width x Height x Depth)

912 x 1785 x 731

GENERAL FEATURES

Refrigerant

R600A

Childlock

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Handle

Horizontal Grip

Hygiene Fresh

Yes

LED lighting

Yes

Non-plumbing water dispenser

Yes

Water & Ice Dispenser

Yes

Temperature Control

Yes (Electronic Sensor)

Door in Door

Yes

Expressing Freezing

Yes

GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURES

Digital Display

Yes

Water & Ice Dipenser

Yes

Easy Open System

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Multi - Air Flow

Yes

LED Light

Yes

Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

Egg Bank

Yes

Air Tight Crisper

Yes

Dairy Corner

Yes

Moving Basket

Yes

Bottle Guide

Yes

