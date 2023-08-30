We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
596L Net Stainless Steel VCM Side By Side Fridge
All specs
-
Total
-
667
-
Freezer
-
243
-
Refrigerator
-
424
-
Total
-
596
-
Freezer
-
193
-
Refrigerator
-
403
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
-
912 x 1785 x 731
-
Refrigerant
-
R600A
-
Childlock
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Handle
-
Horizontal Grip
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
Yes
-
LED lighting
-
Yes
-
Non-plumbing water dispenser
-
Yes
-
Water & Ice Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Temperature Control
-
Yes (Electronic Sensor)
-
Door in Door
-
Yes
-
Expressing Freezing
-
Yes
-
Digital Display
-
Yes
-
Water & Ice Dipenser
-
Yes
-
Easy Open System
-
Yes
-
Multi - Air Flow
-
Yes
-
LED Light
-
Yes
-
Moist Balance Crisper
-
Yes
-
Egg Bank
-
Yes
-
Air Tight Crisper
-
Yes
-
Dairy Corner
-
Yes
-
Moving Basket
-
Yes
-
Bottle Guide
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.