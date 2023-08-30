About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
506L Stainless Steel VCM side by side fridge

Specs

Reviews

Support

506L Stainless Steel VCM side by side fridge

GR-P209GSYV

506L Stainless Steel VCM side by side fridge

Print

All specs

GROSS CAPACITY (ℓ)

Total

567

Freezer

214

Refrigerator

353

NET CAPACITY (ℓ)

Total

506

Freezer

158

Refrigerator

348

DIMENSION(MM)

Product (Width x Height x Depth)

894 x 1753 x 731

WEIGHT (KG)

Net

123

GENERAL FEATURES

Refrigerant

R600A

Energy Consumption (NEA Rating)

3 ticks

Childlock

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURES

Digital Display

Yes

Water & Ice Dipenser

Yes

GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE

BioShield™

Yes

Express Freezing

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Wine Rack

Yes

LED Light

Yes

Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

Egg Bank

Yes

Tempered Glass Shelves

Yes

Snack Corner

Yes

Dairy Corner

Yes

Bottle Guide

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

LED Light

Yes

Tempered Glass Shelves

Yes

What people are saying