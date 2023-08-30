About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
601L Black Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

601L Black Side-by-Side Refrigerator

GS-J6011SB

601L Black Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Summary

Print

Dimensions

zx

All specs

CAPACITY(LITRES)

Nett Storage (total)

601

Nett Storage (Freezer)

196

Nett Storage (Refrigerator)

404

DIMENSION

Width (mm)

912

Depth (mm)

738

Height (mm)

1790

INVERTER LINEAR COMPRESSOR 10YEAR WARRANTY

Inverter Linear Compressor® 10year Warranty

Yes

GENERAL FEATURES

Color

Black Stainless Steel

Door-in-Door®

Yes

Handle Type

Easy Pocket Handle

Water & Ice Dispenser (Non plumbing)

Yes

Bio Shield (gasket)

Yes

Temp. control (Digital Sensors)

Yes

Temp. control (Express Freeze)

Yes

Temp. control (Child Lock)

Yes

Temp. control (Door alarm)

Yes

Temp. Function (Express Cool)

Yes

Smart DiagnosisTM

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

NEA Energy Ticks

2 Ticks

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

657

REFRIGERATOR

LED Lamp

Yes

Hygiene Fresh+®

Yes

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes

Shelf - Wine Rack

Yes

Shelf - Snack Corner / Cheese Box

Yes

Fresh zone

Yes

FREEZER

Ice Maker

Automatic

What people are saying