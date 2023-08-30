We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
601L Black Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Nett Storage (total)
-
601
-
Nett Storage (Freezer)
-
196
-
Nett Storage (Refrigerator)
-
404
-
Width (mm)
-
912
-
Depth (mm)
-
738
-
Height (mm)
-
1790
-
Inverter Linear Compressor® 10year Warranty
-
Yes
-
Color
-
Black Stainless Steel
-
Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
Handle Type
-
Easy Pocket Handle
-
Water & Ice Dispenser (Non plumbing)
-
Yes
-
Bio Shield (gasket)
-
Yes
-
Temp. control (Digital Sensors)
-
Yes
-
Temp. control (Express Freeze)
-
Yes
-
Temp. control (Child Lock)
-
Yes
-
Temp. control (Door alarm)
-
Yes
-
Temp. Function (Express Cool)
-
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
NEA Energy Ticks
-
2 Ticks
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
657
-
LED Lamp
-
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+®
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Wine Rack
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Snack Corner / Cheese Box
-
Yes
-
Fresh zone
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Automatic
