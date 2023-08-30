About Cookies on This Site

LG 601L Black Glass French Door Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 601L Black Glass French Door Refrigerator

GF-D6011LB

LG 601L Black Glass French Door Refrigerator

All specs

CAPACITY(LITRES)

Nett Storage (total)

601

Nett Storage (Freezer)

200

Nett Storage (Refrigerator)

401

DIMENSION

Width (mm)

912

Depth (mm)

758

Height (mm)

1797

VOLTAGE

Voltage

230V

GENERAL FEATURES

Bioshield

Yes

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Tempered Glass Shelf

Yes

Freezer

Twist Ice Maker, Express Freeze, 2x Drawer

Refrigerator

2x Fresh Zone, Retractable Tray, Tilting Veggie Basket

Hygiene Fresh+®

Yes

Multi Air Flow

Yes

UNIQUE FEATURES

Door-in-Door®

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

2

Refrigerant

R600A

Lighting

LED

kWh

635 kWh

DESIGN

Body Color

Luminous Black Mirror

Handle

Pocket

