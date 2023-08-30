About Cookies on This Site

LG 546L Multi Door Smart Refrigerator in Starry Shine

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 546L Multi Door Smart Refrigerator in Starry Shine

GF-M6211TS

LG 546L Multi Door Smart Refrigerator in Starry Shine

All specs

NETT CAPACITY(LITRES)

Nett Storage (total)

546

Nett Storage (Freezer)

126

Nett Storage (Refrigerator)

387

Nett Storage (Multi Room)

33

GROSS CAPACITY(LITRES)

Gross Storage (total)

686

Gross Storage (Freezer)

193

Gross Storage (Refrigerator)

414

Gross Storage (Multi Room)

79

DIMENSION

Width (mm)

912

Depth (mm)

720

Height (mm)

1782

GENERAL FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Hygiene Fresh+®

Yes

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Bioshield

Yes

Tempered Glass Shelf

Yes

UNIQUE FEATURES

Door-in-Door®

Yes

Water and Ice dispenser

No

Multi-use chiller compartment

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Wi Fi

Yes

Freezer

Normal Ice Tray
Door basket

Refrigerator

Folding Shelf
Dairy Corner
Opti temp zone
Vegetable Box
Egg bank

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

2

kWh

555 kWh

Refrigerant

R600A

Lighting

LED

DESIGN

Body Color

Starry shine (Glass)

Handle

Pocket

