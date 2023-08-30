We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
450L BOTTOM MOUNT REFRIGERATOR
All specs
-
Finish
-
Platinum Silver 3
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
-
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
-
Yes
-
BioShield
-
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
-
Yes (LED)
-
Deodoriser
-
Yes
-
Moisture Balance Crisper™
-
Yes (1)
-
Shelving
-
Tempered Glass (3)
-
Door Baskets
-
6 (Fixed)
-
Egg Box
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Twist Ice Tray
-
Yes
-
Plastic Drawers
-
Yes (3)
-
Energy Consumption
-
341kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
-
4 Star
-
Warranty
-
2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
-
Moist Balance Crisper
-
Yes
-
Dual Tower LED
-
Yes
-
Retractable Shelf
-
Yes
-
Pull Out Tray
-
Yes
-
Digital Sensors
-
4 (includes Room Temp Sensor)
-
Dual Speed Cooling Fan
-
Yes
-
Evaporators
-
Yes (1)
-
Refrigerant Type
-
R600a
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes (2.0)
-
Total
-
405
-
Refrigerator
-
286
-
Freezer
-
109
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
-
700 x 1720 x 700
-
Depth with Door + Handle
-
705
-
Depth without Handle
-
705
-
Depth without Door
-
600
-
Height to Top of Case
-
1720
-
Height to Top of Door
-
1720
-
Weight
-
85kg
