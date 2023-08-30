About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
450L BOTTOM MOUNT REFRIGERATOR

Specs

Reviews

Support

450L BOTTOM MOUNT REFRIGERATOR

GN-B519PSAZ

450L BOTTOM MOUNT REFRIGERATOR

Print

All specs

EXTERNAL FEATURES

Finish

Platinum Silver 3

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Air Ventilation

Front to Front

Door Open Alarm

Yes

BioShield

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Interior Lamp

Yes (LED)

Deodoriser

Yes

Moisture Balance Crisper™

Yes (1)

Shelving

Tempered Glass (3)

Door Baskets

6 (Fixed)

Egg Box

Yes

FREEZER FEATURES

Express Freeze

Yes

Twist Ice Tray

Yes

Plastic Drawers

Yes (3)

GENERAL

Energy Consumption

341kWh/year

Energy Rating

4 Star

Warranty

2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)

Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

Dual Tower LED

Yes

Retractable Shelf

Yes

Pull Out Tray

Yes

INTERNAL FEATURES

Digital Sensors

4 (includes Room Temp Sensor)

Dual Speed Cooling Fan

Yes

Evaporators

Yes (1)

Refrigerant Type

R600a

Inverter Linear Compressor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes (2.0)

NET CAPACITY (ℓ)

Total

405

Refrigerator

286

Freezer

109

DIMENSION(MM)

Product (Width x Height x Depth)

700 x 1720 x 700

Depth with Door + Handle

705

Depth without Handle

705

Depth without Door

600

Height to Top of Case

1720

Height to Top of Door

1720

Weight

85kg

What people are saying