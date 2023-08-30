About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 570L Stainless Steel VCM Top Mount Fridge

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 570L Stainless Steel VCM Top Mount Fridge

GR-B762GSP

LG 570L Stainless Steel VCM Top Mount Fridge

Print

All specs

GROSS CAPACITY (ℓ)

Total

599

Freezer

179

Refrigerator

402

NET CAPACITY (ℓ)

Total

570

Freezer

158

Refrigerator

394

DIMENSION (MM) - NET

Height - to Top of Hinge

1780

Depth - including door & handle

730

Width

860

DIMENSION(MM)

Product (Width x Height x Depth)

860 X 1780 X 730

GENERAL FEATURES

Refrigerant

R600A

Energy Consumption (NEA Rating)

4 ticks

Door Alarm

Yes

Slim Water Dispenser

Yes

Health Guard

Yes

Non-plumbing water dispenser

Yes

Temperature Control

Yes (Electronic Sensor)

Detachable twist icemaket

Yes

E-micom

Yes

GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE

BioShield™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

LED Light

Yes

Fruit & Vegetable Box (Plastic)

Yes

Egg Bank

Yes

Door Basket

Yes

Fresh 0 Zone

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

LED Light

Yes

Door basket (Transparent)

Yes

Ice Maker

Detachable Twist

What people are saying