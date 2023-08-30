About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
460L Mulan Pattern VCM Top Mount Fridge

Specs

Reviews

Support

460L Mulan Pattern VCM Top Mount Fridge

GR-M603GPH

460L Mulan Pattern VCM Top Mount Fridge

Print

All specs

GROSS CAPACITY (ℓ)

Total

515

NET CAPACITY (ℓ)

Total

460

DIMENSION(MM)

Product (Width x Height x Depth)

780 X 1800 X 730

GENERAL FEATURES

Energy Consumption (NEA Rating)

4 ticks

Cooling function (Green Ion Door Cooling)

Yes

Health Guard

Yes

LED lighting

Yes

Detachable twist icemaket

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Tempered Glass Shelves

Yes

Fresh 0 Zone

Yes

What people are saying