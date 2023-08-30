About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 512L Platinum Silver Top Freezer Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 512L Platinum Silver Top Freezer Refrigerator

GT-D5107PZ

LG 512L Platinum Silver Top Freezer Refrigerator

Print

All specs

NETT CAPACITY(LITRES)

Nett Storage (total)

512

Nett Storage (Freezer)

130

Nett Storage (Refrigerator)

382

GROSS CAPACITY(LITRES)

Gross Storage (total)

549

DIMENSION

Width (mm)

780

Depth (mm)

730

Height (mm)

1800

GENERAL FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Bioshield

Yes

Hygiene Fresh+®

Yes

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Tempered Glass Shelf

Yes

UNIQUE FEATURES

Door-in-Door®

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Wi Fi

Yes

Other features

Door Cooling

Freezer

Movable Ice Tray
Shelf x 1
Basket x 2

Refrigerator

Fresh Zone
Fresh 0 Zone
Humidity control

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

2

kWh

482 kWh

DESIGN

Body Color

Platinium Silver

Handle

Bar

Display

Touch

What people are saying