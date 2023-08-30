1. This contest is open to residents of Singapore aged 18 or over (“Participant(s)”). Employees and agents of LG ELECTRONICS SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. (“LGE”), its respective parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising, promotional and judging agencies, business partners involved in the contest, entities (businesses and natural persons) engaged in the development, production or distribution of materials for this contest, and their immediate family members (parent, child, sibling, and spouse) and/or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate.

2. Employees of any agency appointed by the LGE to assist with running the contest involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfilment of this contest (“Third Party Agencies”), as well as the parents, siblings and children of any such employees and any person domiciled with such employees, are also not eligible to participate.

3. By participating in the contest, each participant agrees to be bound by the Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”) set forth herein.

4. LGE reserves right to amend the T&Cs without prior notice. This includes and is not limited to the changing the price of promotions or offers, terminating offers before stated validity date, changing the details of the promotion or offer.

5. All entries submitted outside the contest period will not be eligible for the contest. LGE will not entertain any correspondence on delayed and/or missing submissions.

6. LGE may, at its sole discretion, change or substitute the prize(s) to other prize(s) of equal or comparable value without prior notice. Prize(s) are not exchangeable for cash, credit or other items.

7. In the event there is any dispute, LGE's and/or post content creator's decision in relation to any aspect of this contest is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

8. By participating in this contest, each participant consents to LGE’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LGE organizing, conducting, managing and administering this contest, in accordance with these T&Cs and LGE Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each claimant further consents to LGE’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LGE from time to time and in accordance with LGE Privacy Policy.

9. Each participant represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LGE is true and accurate.

10. All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the redemption shall, at all times, belong to LGE. By participating in the redemption, each participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LGE a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the Entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.

11. These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.