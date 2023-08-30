We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Survey T&Cs
The ‘Hustle Hub’ Survey (“Survey”) is run by LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (“LGE”) which are subject to these terms and conditions (“T&Cs”).
1. Survey Period
(a) The Survey will run from 20 May 2023, 00:00 hrs and end on 28 May 2023, 23:59 hrs Singapore Time (“Survey Period“).
2. Eligibility
(a) Survey is open to all Hustle Hub members (“Participant”) who are legal residents of Singapore, and (i) aged 18 years and above as stated on their Identity Card/Passport (as of 28 May 2023); or (ii) aged 13 years and above but have not attained 18 years of age as stated on their Identity Card/Passport AND, accompanied by parents or guardians.
(b) By participating in this Survey, each Participant warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Participants who are 13 years old and above but have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 28 May 2023), such Participant’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Participant including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LGE from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions.
(c) No purchase is required for the participation of the Survey.
(d) Employees and agents of LGE, its respective parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, advertising, promotional and judging agencies, business partners involved in the Survey, entities (businesses and natural persons) engaged in the development, production or distribution of materials for this Survey, and their immediate family members (parent, child, sibling, and spouse) and/or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate.
(e) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LGE reserves the right to change the eligibility criteria as stated herein at any time (with or without notice or reason) and/or determine at its sole discretion whether any Participant should be excluded from entering or participating in the Survey.
3. Reward
(a) The first 100 Participants (“Winner”) will be entitled to a Dairy Farm grocery voucher worth SGD $30 (“Reward”) upon your completion of the Survey. The Winners will be selected at the sole discretion of LGE.
(b) In the event there is any dispute, LGE's decision in relation to any aspect of this Survey is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.
(c) The Winner(s) will be announced on 31 May 2023.
(d) The Reward is to be collected by each Winner, Winner will be required to present his/her/their identity card/passport for verification purposes to collect the prize in person. If the prize is collected by a proxy, a photocopy of the Winner’s identity card/passport and an authorization letter duly signed by the Winner is necessary. For Winner under 18 years of age, both the Winner’s birth certificate and his/her guardian’s identity card/passport must be presented for verification purposes for the stated parent to redeem the prize in person. For guardians, both the proof of guardianship and the guardian’s identity card/passport must be presented for verification purposes for the stated guardian to redeem the prize in person. For the avoidance of doubt, all the foregoing documents will only be sighted for verification purposes at the point of collection and will not be retained by LGE and/or its agents.
(e) Such Reward must be collected within the period from 1 Jun 2023 to 30 Jun 2023 subject to LGE’s notification.
(f) The Reward(s) is/are offered on an AS IS basis.
(g) The Reward(s) may be subject to additional terms and conditions, and each Winner agrees to comply with all such additional terms and conditions.
4. Redemption Details
(a) The Reward is to be collected at LGE’s designated redemption centre, Letrain Events And Marketing Pte Ltd (“Letrain”) which is located at 2 Havelock Road, Havelock II #03-03, Singapore 059763.
(b) The redemption hours for Letrain is from:
• Mon-Sat: 11.30am – 7.30pm
• Sun and PH: Closed
(c) Winner is encouraged to contact Letrain’s Hotline at (65) 6336 4688 for the operation hours.
(d) Winners will need to provide their email address or contact number to Letrain when redeeming the Reward.
(e) If name of redemption party is different from the name of Winner, you will need to provide the authorisation letter duly signed by the Winner who is a Hustle Hub member and completed the Survey.
(f) LGE reserves the right to reject any redemption if any of the above if the redemption documents is not submitted together with the LG gift redemption form at Letrain.
5. Intellectual Property
(a) All entries shall become the property of LGE. By participating in the Survey, each Participant hereby irrevocably assigns to LGE a perpetual, world-wide, royalty free, irrevocable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, transmit, modify, translate, distribute, perform and display the entry, in whole or in part and alone or as part of other works in any media, and to sublicense such rights, in whole or in part, to others for marketing purposes.
(b) All intellectual property rights vested in or arising out of the Survey shall, at all times, belong to LGE.
(c) Each Participant represents and warrants that the entry submitted by him/her are his/her own original works and do not infringe on intellectual property rights or other rights of any third party.
6. Disqualification of Participants
(a) LGE may, at its sole and absolute discretion, disqualify any Participant who:
(i) Breaches or violates these Terms and Conditions;
(ii) Is suspected of fraud; or
(iii) Is suspected to have tampered with the entry process or results of the Survey in any way.
(b) If it is confirmed that the Participant's email address is not owned by himself/herself, or if the information is untrue, incomplete or incorrect LGE has the right to reject his/her Reward(s).
7. Name and Likeness
(a) Each Participant agrees to take part in any and all promotional activities with respect to the Survey; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion of the Survey and/or LGE products. Each Participant further agrees that LGE shall have the right to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in connection with the Survey and/or LGE products (including the promotion of the Survey and/or LGE products), in any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, in any part of the world at LGE's sole direction, royalty-free and without any obligation of attribution or consent. To the maximum extent permitted by law, each Participant hereby irrevocably grants to LGE all consents and waivers necessary in connection with the above and without further compensation to the Participant.
8. Liability and Indemnity
(a) To the maximum extent permitted by law, LGE (including its employees and agents) excludes all liability to any Participant or third party for any loss or damage, whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, howsoever arising out of the Survey, including without limitation:
(i) Any interruption of service that may interfere with any Participant’s to participate in the Survey;
(ii) Any entry or prize that is lost or damaged due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; and
(iii) Any tax liability incurred by a Participant arising from the receipt of the Reward(s).
(b) To the maximum extent permitted by law, each Participant agrees to indemnify and hold LGE harmless from and against any and all claims, losses, damages and liabilities of any kind arising from the infringement of any third party intellectual property rights or other right, the breach of any of these Terms and Conditions and/or arising out of or in connection with the Participant’s participation in the Survey.
9. Use of Personal Data
(a) By participating in the Survey, each Participant consents to LGE’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LGE organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LGE Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Participant further consents to LGE’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LGE from time to time and in accordance with LGE Privacy Policy.
(b) Each Participant represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LGE is true and accurate. Each Participant further represents and warrants that the entry submitted by him/her to LGE is true and accurate. Each Participant further represents and warrants that the entry submitted by him/her do not violate any applicable privacy laws.
10. General Terms and Conditions
(a) Each Participant shall not without the prior written consent of LGE give to the press or any media, any comment relating to the Survey.
(b) Except as otherwise stated in these Terms and Conditions, each Participant shall bear his/her own costs and expenses incurred from his/her participation in the Survey.
(c) In the event of disputes relating to or arising from the Survey or these Terms and Conditions, LGE shall have the right to final decision and no further claims, appeals and/or correspondences will be entertained.
(d) LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, amend these Terms and Conditions at any time without liability.
(e) In the event of unforeseeable events that may jeopardise the Survey (in LGE’s sole opinion), LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, suspend or terminate this Survey without liability.
(f) These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of Republic of Singapore.