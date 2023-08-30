(a) The first 100 Participants (“Winner”) will be entitled to a Dairy Farm grocery voucher worth SGD $30 (“Reward”) upon your completion of the Survey. The Winners will be selected at the sole discretion of LGE.



(b) In the event there is any dispute, LGE's decision in relation to any aspect of this Survey is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into.



(c) The Winner(s) will be announced on 31 May 2023.



(d) The Reward is to be collected by each Winner, Winner will be required to present his/her/their identity card/passport for verification purposes to collect the prize in person. If the prize is collected by a proxy, a photocopy of the Winner’s identity card/passport and an authorization letter duly signed by the Winner is necessary. For Winner under 18 years of age, both the Winner’s birth certificate and his/her guardian’s identity card/passport must be presented for verification purposes for the stated parent to redeem the prize in person. For guardians, both the proof of guardianship and the guardian’s identity card/passport must be presented for verification purposes for the stated guardian to redeem the prize in person. For the avoidance of doubt, all the foregoing documents will only be sighted for verification purposes at the point of collection and will not be retained by LGE and/or its agents.



(e) Such Reward must be collected within the period from 1 Jun 2023 to 30 Jun 2023 subject to LGE’s notification.



(f) The Reward(s) is/are offered on an AS IS basis.



(g) The Reward(s) may be subject to additional terms and conditions, and each Winner agrees to comply with all such additional terms and conditions.