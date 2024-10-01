Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
16:10 Large Screen allows you to see more information on a page - 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio.

16:10 Aspect Ratio

The 16:10 aspect ratio displays an 11% larger screen than the 16:9 ratio which helps to elevate your productivity by reducing scrolling.
It shows a display of UltraPC without screen reflecting.
Anti-glare Screen

Less Reflection, Less Interference

The anti-glare IPS display prevents screen reflections, so you can enjoy a bright and vivid view during the day or while outdoors.
Windows 11 user interface

Windows 11

Windows 11 supports tasks requiring high performance such as multi-tasking, gaming, and content creation.
AMD Radeon™ Graphics provides video editing smoothly.

AMD Radeon™ Graphics

With high-performance graphics, detailed work of photo and video editing, as well as high-definition video viewing and games, can be performed smoothly.
It shows that many works is under operation with UltraPC.

LPDDR4x Dual Channel Memory & Dual NVMe SSD

The fast data transmission speed of LPDDR4x 4266MHz memory and Dual NVMe SSD helps you experience fast performance even when running high-end programs on the PC.
LG laptop offers 14-inch Screen and 1,290g light-weight body.
14" Screen & 1,290g

Slim, Thin & Lightweight

LG UltraPC is engineered to increase your productivity while maintaining a lightweight body. Also, its stylish design with a thin bezel brings an immersive experience by reducing distraction.
72Wh Battery with high capacity helps you can keep working outside the office.

High Capacity 72Wh Battery

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 72Wh high-capacity battery.
It shows that the data is being migrated from the previous laptop to UltraPC.

PCmover Professional

It migrates all your files, settings, and user profiles from your old PC to your new LG UltraPC easily.
Simply touch the power button to power your UltraPC and login at once.
Power Button for High Security

Power and Security at Your Fingertips

Simply touch the power button to power your UltraPC and login at once.

Digital Wellness

Privacy is Your Right

Protect your privacy at all times with:
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.

Your Face Controls the Screen

Work conveniently with face and gaze tracking through:
- Snap Window: Efficiently transfers active content to the screen you're working on.
- Smart Pointer: Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly.

LG UltraPC Cares

Smart functions that put your well-being first.
- Smart Player: Pauses media in your absence.
- Posture Warning: Detects and alerts you on your bad posture.
- 20-20-20: Alerts you to look 20 feet away for 20 seconds after 20 minutes of continuous work.

For Videoconferencing

- Virtual Presenter: Keep audiences engaged when they see you present alongside your presentation.
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering), and corrects brightness.

Slim Design for Your Productivity

LG UltraPC 14U70R with powerful performance supports multitasking, while the lightweight body enhances portability.

LG UltraPC 14U70R displays an image of a powerful performance with a large screen.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*LG UltraPC 14U70R comes with Windows 11 Home Edition (64bit).

Powerful AMD CPU

LG UltraPC 14U70R with AMD Ryzen™ 5 7530U processors supports multi-tasking with powerful performance.

Powerful AMD CPU supports powerful performance.

*The actual performance will vary from the model and running programs.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Attention Sensing

LG's advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

The image shows the features of Mirametrix®.

*The images shows the representative LG UltraPC product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Various Ports

USB Type-C™, standard HDMI, USB-A, and Micro SD slots, can be utilized to improve connectivity and productivity.

It shows the side part of the UltraPC.

DTS: X Ultra

Immersive Sound Experience

DTS:X Ultra is truly immersive 3D audio rendering over Speakers and Headphones, providing a rich, realistic, and powerful sound experience.

DTS: X Ultra offering Immersive Sound Experience.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
