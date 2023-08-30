We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 14.0" Laptop with 16:10 WUXGA IPS Display, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Certified Evo™ Platform) i5 Processor and Thunderbolt™ 4
Key Specs
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 Home
-
Processor
-
i5-1135G7
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)
-
Size (Inch)
-
14
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
0.999
-
Resolution
-
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66"
All specs
-
Button
-
Power button with Fingerprint
-
Certified
-
N/A
-
Dimension(mm)
-
313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8"
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
16.8 x 10.3 x 2.4"
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
426 x 262 x 60"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
1.72
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
3.8
-
weight(kg)
-
0.999
-
weight(lb)
-
2.2
-
Dimension(inch)
-
12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66"
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y21
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size 79 Keys (US) / 80 Keys (UK)/83Keys(Japan), Backlit KBD
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 111.6 x 69.6mm)
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
USB Type-C
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
UFS/ Micro SD
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
Accessory
-
N/A
-
Battery
-
72Wh
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling 4.0
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
-
White
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 Home
-
Processor
-
i5-1135G7
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Dual Mic
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
finger print
-
YES
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
HDD Security
-
YES
-
Secure mode
-
YES
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
YES
-
SSD Security
-
NO
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Brightness
-
300nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
N/A
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
-
N/A
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
-
N/A
-
Resolution
-
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Size (cm)
-
30.2
-
Size (Inch)
-
14
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
YES
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
YES
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
DTS Headphone-X
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
YES
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
LG Control Center
-
YES
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
YES
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG Power Manager
-
YES
-
LG Reader Mode
-
YES
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
YES
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
YES
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.